Deploy OpenVPN Access Server in one click installation.
Enterprise-grade SSL VPN server with a web admin console, self-service client portal, and support for all major platforms.
Choose a VPS plan for OpenVPN Access Server
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with OpenVPN Access Server
OpenVPN Access Server aik commercial-grade VPN solution hai jo battle-tested open-source OpenVPN protocol par banaya gaya hai. Yeh aik powerful web-based administration interface, automated client configuration, aur multi-factor authentication shamil karta hai taake kisi bhi organization ke liye aik secure VPN deploy karna accessible ho. Do free simultaneous connections out of the box shamil hain, aur barri teams ke liye licensing bhi available hai.
Apne VPS par Access Server ko self-host karne se aapko aik dedicated static IP address, encryption keys aur access policies par mukammal control, aur doosri organizations ke saath koi shared infrastructure nahi milta. Hosted VPN services ke bar-aks, aapka traffic kabhi bhi kisi third party se nahi guzarta — jo isay un businesses ke liye sahi intikhab banata hai jin ki security ya compliance requirements sakht hain.
Key features of OpenVPN Access Server
Web Admin Console
Configure users, authentication, networking, and advanced VPN settings through a comprehensive browser-based interface without touching the command line.
One-Click Client Downloads
The self-service client portal lets users download pre-configured VPN clients for Windows, macOS, Linux, iOS, and Android in a single click.
Flexible Authentication
Supports local accounts, LDAP, RADIUS, SAML, and PAM, allowing Access Server to integrate with your existing identity infrastructure without duplicate user management.
Granular Access Control
Per-user and per-group network policies let you restrict which resources each user can reach, enforcing least-privilege access across your network.
Split Tunneling
Direct only specific traffic via the VPN, while permitting other traffic to utilize the local connection directly, thereby balancing security with performance for remote personnel.
Why run OpenVPN Access Server on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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