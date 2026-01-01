Up to 69% off for OpenRemote

OpenRemote کو ایک کلک کی تنصیب میں تعینات کریں۔

Open-source IoT platform for asset management, building automation, energy monitoring, and connected device orchestration.

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Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
Rs.2,099/mo
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30-day money-back guarantee
OpenRemote کو ایک کلک کی تنصیب میں تعینات کریں۔

Choose a VPS plan for OpenRemote

63% off
KVM 1
Rs.5,599
Rs.2,099/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.3,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
Rs.7,099
Rs.2,699/mo
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Renews at Rs.4,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
Rs.11,799
Rs.3,699/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.8,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
Rs.20,799
Rs.7,399/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.14,799/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
63% off
KVM 1
Rs.5,599
Rs.2,099/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.3,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
Rs.7,099
Rs.2,699/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.4,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
Rs.11,799
Rs.3,699/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.8,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
Rs.20,799
Rs.7,399/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.14,799/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker Manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker Manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with OpenRemote

OpenRemote ایک 100% اوپن سورس IoT پلیٹ فارم ہے جو آپ کو کسی بھی ڈیوائس سے ڈیٹا حاصل کرنے، حقیقی دنیا کے اثاثوں کو ماڈل کرنے، قواعد کے ساتھ رویے کو خودکار بنانے، اور کسٹم فرنٹ اینڈز کو بھیجنے کی سہولت دیتا ہے — یہ سب ایک ہی سیلف ہوسٹڈ اسٹیک سے ہوتا ہے۔ یہ MQTT، HTTP/REST، KNX، Velbus، Modbus، اور Zigbee جیسے پروٹوکولز کو فوری طور پر سپورٹ کرتا ہے، اس کے علاوہ کسٹم انٹیگریشنز کے لیے ایک مینیجر API بھی فراہم کرتا ہے۔

اپنے VPS پر OpenRemote کو سیلف ہوسٹ کرنے سے ٹیلی میٹری، آٹومیشن لاجک، اور اختتامی صارف کا ڈیٹا آپ کے کنٹرول کردہ انفراسٹرکچر پر رہتا ہے، جس میں فی ڈیوائس کوئی فیس نہیں ہوتی اور نہ ہی وینڈر لاک ان ہوتا ہے۔ یہ ٹیمپلیٹ مینیجر، Keycloak شناخت، PostgreSQL، اور خودکار Let's Encrypt سرٹیفکیٹس کے ساتھ ایک HAProxy ایج کو بنڈل کرتا ہے تاکہ اسٹیک بوٹ ہوتے ہی HTTPS اور MQTT/TLS پر ڈیوائسز وصول کرنے کے لیے تیار ہو۔

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of OpenRemote

Multi-protocol agents

Connect devices over MQTT, HTTP, KNX, Velbus, Modbus, Zigbee and more without writing protocol code for each integration.

Asset and attribute model

Model real-world things — buildings, vehicles, energy meters — as typed assets with attributes, metadata, and historical data points.

When-then and flow rules

Automate behaviour using a visual when-then editor, flow-based rules, or JavaScript and Groovy for advanced scenarios.

Multi-tenant realms

Isolate customers or sites into separate Keycloak-backed realms with per-realm users, assets, and dashboards.

Insights dashboards

Build custom dashboards over live and historical attribute data without exporting to a separate analytics tool.

MQTT and HTTP APIs

Expose a built-in MQTT broker on port 8883 and REST and WebSocket APIs so external systems can read and write asset state.

Why run OpenRemote on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Launch locally. Grow globally

Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
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Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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