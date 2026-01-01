OpenRemote کو ایک کلک کی تنصیب میں تعینات کریں۔
Open-source IoT platform for asset management, building automation, energy monitoring, and connected device orchestration.
Choose a VPS plan for OpenRemote
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with OpenRemote
OpenRemote ایک 100% اوپن سورس IoT پلیٹ فارم ہے جو آپ کو کسی بھی ڈیوائس سے ڈیٹا حاصل کرنے، حقیقی دنیا کے اثاثوں کو ماڈل کرنے، قواعد کے ساتھ رویے کو خودکار بنانے، اور کسٹم فرنٹ اینڈز کو بھیجنے کی سہولت دیتا ہے — یہ سب ایک ہی سیلف ہوسٹڈ اسٹیک سے ہوتا ہے۔ یہ MQTT، HTTP/REST، KNX، Velbus، Modbus، اور Zigbee جیسے پروٹوکولز کو فوری طور پر سپورٹ کرتا ہے، اس کے علاوہ کسٹم انٹیگریشنز کے لیے ایک مینیجر API بھی فراہم کرتا ہے۔
اپنے VPS پر OpenRemote کو سیلف ہوسٹ کرنے سے ٹیلی میٹری، آٹومیشن لاجک، اور اختتامی صارف کا ڈیٹا آپ کے کنٹرول کردہ انفراسٹرکچر پر رہتا ہے، جس میں فی ڈیوائس کوئی فیس نہیں ہوتی اور نہ ہی وینڈر لاک ان ہوتا ہے۔ یہ ٹیمپلیٹ مینیجر، Keycloak شناخت، PostgreSQL، اور خودکار Let's Encrypt سرٹیفکیٹس کے ساتھ ایک HAProxy ایج کو بنڈل کرتا ہے تاکہ اسٹیک بوٹ ہوتے ہی HTTPS اور MQTT/TLS پر ڈیوائسز وصول کرنے کے لیے تیار ہو۔
Key features of OpenRemote
Multi-protocol agents
Connect devices over MQTT, HTTP, KNX, Velbus, Modbus, Zigbee and more without writing protocol code for each integration.
Asset and attribute model
Model real-world things — buildings, vehicles, energy meters — as typed assets with attributes, metadata, and historical data points.
When-then and flow rules
Automate behaviour using a visual when-then editor, flow-based rules, or JavaScript and Groovy for advanced scenarios.
Multi-tenant realms
Isolate customers or sites into separate Keycloak-backed realms with per-realm users, assets, and dashboards.
Insights dashboards
Build custom dashboards over live and historical attribute data without exporting to a separate analytics tool.
MQTT and HTTP APIs
Expose a built-in MQTT broker on port 8883 and REST and WebSocket APIs so external systems can read and write asset state.
Why run OpenRemote on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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