Up to 69% off for Open Monograph Press

Deploy Open Monograph Press in one-click installation.

Open-source platform for managing the editorial workflow of scholarly books, monographs, and edited volumes.

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Rs.2,099/mo
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Deploy Open Monograph Press in one-click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for Open Monograph Press

63% off
KVM 1
Rs.5,599
Rs.2,099/mo
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Renews at Rs.3,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
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62% off
KVM 2
Rs.7,099
Rs.2,699/mo
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Renews at Rs.4,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
Rs.11,799
Rs.3,699/mo
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Renews at Rs.8,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
Rs.20,799
Rs.7,399/mo
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Renews at Rs.14,799/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
63% off
KVM 1
Rs.5,599
Rs.2,099/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.3,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
Rs.7,099
Rs.2,699/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.4,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
Rs.11,799
Rs.3,699/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.8,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
Rs.20,799
Rs.7,399/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.14,799/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker Manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker Manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Open Monograph Press

Open Monograph Press (OMP) ایک مفت، اوپن سورس پبلشنگ پلیٹ فارم ہے جسے پبلک نالج پروجیکٹ نے یونیورسٹی پریسز، علمی سوسائٹیز، اور آزاد تعلیمی پبلشرز کے لیے تیار کیا ہے۔ یہ کتابوں کے لیے مکمل ادارتی ورک فلو کا انتظام کرتا ہے — جمع کرانے اور اندرونی جائزے سے لے کر کاپی ایڈیٹنگ، پروڈکشن، اور آن لائن کیٹلاگ کی اشاعت تک — ایک ہی مربوط ٹول میں۔

اپنے VPS پر OMP کی خود میزبانی مخطوطات، جائزہ لینے والوں کی شناخت، معاہدوں، اور قارئین کے تجزیات کو کسی تیسری پارٹی کی پریس سروس کے بجائے آپ کے براہ راست کنٹرول میں رکھتی ہے۔ یہ ٹیمپلیٹ قابل اعتماد میٹا ڈیٹا اسٹوریج کے لیے ایک MariaDB ڈیٹا بیس کو بنڈل کرتا ہے اور پہلے سے نصب شدہ Traefik ریورس پراکسی کے ذریعے ٹریفک کو روٹ کرتا ہے تاکہ آپ کا پریس تعیناتی مکمل ہوتے ہی HTTPS پر قابل رسائی ہو جائے۔

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of Open Monograph Press

Editorial workflow

Move every submission through submission, internal review, external review, copyediting, and production stages with role-based task assignments.

Series and catalogs

Organize titles into book series, categories, and a public catalogue so readers can browse your press by topic, author, or series.

Multiple formats per book

Sell or distribute each monograph in several formats — PDF, EPUB, HTML, hardcover, paperback — from a single catalog entry with rich metadata.

ONIX and DOI metadata

Generate ONIX records and register DOIs so your monographs are discoverable in library catalogs, search engines, and academic indexes.

Multilingual press

Run a press in multiple languages with localized interface, metadata fields, and reader-facing pages from one installation.

Open-source and self-hosted

Built and maintained by the Public Knowledge Project, OMP is fully open-source with no per-title fees or vendor lock-in.

Why run Open Monograph Press on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
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Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

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Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

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The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

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