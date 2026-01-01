OneTimeSecret allows you to share sensitive information — such as passwords, API keys, and private messages — through links that self-destruct after a single view. Once the recipient opens the link, the secret is permanently deleted from the server, ensuring no trace is left behind.

Self-hosting OneTimeSecret on your own Virtual Private Server (VPS) means that shared secrets never reside on third-party infrastructure. You maintain complete control over the encryption, retention policies, and access logs, making it an ideal solution for teams that handle credentials, customer data, or any information too sensitive for conventional email or chat communication.