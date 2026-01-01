Deploy Novu in one click installation.
Open-source notification infrastructure for sending email, SMS, push, and in-app notifications through a single unified API.
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What you can build with Novu
Novu ایک اوپن سورس نوٹیفکیشن انفراسٹرکچر پلیٹ فارم ہے جو پروڈکٹ اور انجینئرنگ ٹیموں کو ایک سنگل API فراہم کرتا ہے تاکہ ہر چینل — ای میل، SMS، پش، ان-ایپ، اور چیٹ کے ذریعے نوٹیفکیشنز بھیجے جا سکیں۔ ہر چینل کے لیے الگ الگ فراہم کنندگان کو مربوط کرنے کے بجائے، Novu تمام نوٹیفکیشنز کو ایک سسٹم کے ذریعے روٹ کرتا ہے جس میں ایک بصری ورک فلو بلڈر، فی صارف چینل کی ترجیحات، اور ناکام بھیجنے کی ڈیبگنگ کے لیے ایک ڈیلیوری لاگ شامل ہے۔
Novu کو خود ہوسٹ کرنے سے نوٹیفکیشن کا مواد، سبسکرائبر کا ڈیٹا، اور فراہم کنندہ کی اسناد مکمل طور پر آپ کے اپنے انفراسٹرکچر پر رہتی ہیں۔ فی نوٹیفکیشن کوئی فیس نہیں ہے، آپ کے سرورز سے کوئی ڈیٹا باہر نہیں جاتا، اور ریٹ لمٹس اور ریٹرائی پالیسیوں پر مکمل کنٹرول ہوتا ہے — جو اسے پرائیویسی کے لحاظ سے حساس ایپلیکیشنز اور ان ٹیموں کے لیے صحیح انتخاب بناتا ہے جنہیں بڑے پیمانے پر قابل پیش گوئی نوٹیفکیشن لاگت کی ضرورت ہوتی ہے۔
Key features of Novu
Multi-Channel Delivery
Send email, SMS, push, in-app, and chat notifications through a single API without integrating each provider separately.
Visual Workflow Builder
Design multi-step notification sequences with branching logic and delays using a drag-and-drop editor — no code required.
50+ Provider Integrations
Connect to SendGrid, Twilio, FCM, Slack, and 50+ other providers with pre-built integrations managed entirely from the dashboard UI.
Subscriber Preferences
Users ko ikhtiyar dein ke woh har topic ke mutabiq kaun se notification channels receive karna chahte hain, jis se opt-outs kam honge aur lambe arse tak engagement behtar hogi.
Delivery Observability
Inspect the status of every notification in a real-time delivery log with retry counts, provider responses, and error details.
Why run Novu on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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