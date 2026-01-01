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Self-hosted email platform for marketing campaigns and transactional emails with multi-provider delivery.
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What you can build with Notifuse
Notifuse ایک اوپن سورس، سیلف ہوسٹڈ ای میل پلیٹ فارم ہے جو مارکیٹنگ کی مہمات اور ٹرانزیکشنل ای میل ڈیلیوری کو ایک ہی سسٹم میں یکجا کرتا ہے۔ Mailchimp یا Brevo جیسی سبسکرپشن پر مبنی سروسز کے برعکس، Notifuse آپ کے اپنے سرور پر چلتا ہے، جس سے فی ای میل فیس ختم ہو جاتی ہے اور آپ کے سبسکرائبر ڈیٹا کو مکمل طور پر نجی اور آپ کے کنٹرول میں رکھا جاتا ہے۔
یہ پلیٹ فارم Amazon SES، Mailgun، اور Postmark سمیت متعدد ای میل فراہم کنندگان کو سپورٹ کرتا ہے، تاکہ آپ اپنے اخراجات اور ڈیلیوری کی ضروریات کے مطابق کسی بھی بیک اینڈ کے ذریعے پیغامات بھیج سکیں۔ ایک ڈریگ اینڈ ڈراپ کمپین ایڈیٹر، سامعین کی تقسیم، اوپن اور کلک ٹریکنگ، اور پروگرامیٹک ٹرانزیکشنل ای میلز کے لیے ایک REST API مارکیٹرز اور ڈویلپرز دونوں کو ایک ہی سیلف ہوسٹڈ ڈیپلائمنٹ سے وہ سب کچھ فراہم کرتا ہے جس کی انہیں ضرورت ہوتی ہے۔
Key features of Notifuse
Campaign editor
Build email campaigns with a drag-and-drop visual editor including A/B testing, scheduling, and real-time preview.
Transactional email API
Send event-triggered emails programmatically via REST API with Liquid templating for dynamic personalized content.
Delivery from multiple providers
Route emails through Amazon SES, Mailgun, Postmark, or any SMTP provider without changing your templates or workflows.
Subscriber segmentation
Target campaigns to specific audience segments based on subscriber attributes and past engagement history.
Open and click tracking
Measure campaign performance with detailed open rates, click tracking, and delivery analytics built into the dashboard.
Why run Notifuse on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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