Deploy NetBird Client with one-click installation.
WireGuard-based mesh VPN client that connects your VPS to a secure private network with zero-trust access controls.
Choose a VPS plan for NetBird Client
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with NetBird Client
NetBird Client is a modern VPN solution that creates WireGuard-based overlay networks between devices without complex server configuration. It automatically establishes peer-to-peer connections with enterprise-grade features including SSO integration, multi-factor authentication, and granular access policies — all managed through a central control plane without a traditional VPN hub.
Running the NetBird client on your VPS connects your cloud infrastructure to your private NetBird network, enabling secure, encrypted access to services and resources across your entire environment while keeping sensitive workloads completely off the public internet and under your full control.
Key features of NetBird Client
WireGuard Mesh Networking
Automatically establishes direct peer-to-peer WireGuard tunnels between devices, delivering high-performance encrypted connectivity without a central VPN server bottleneck.
Zero-Trust Access Control
Granular network policies determine exactly which devices and users can reach which resources, enforcing least-privilege access across your entire infrastructure.
SSO and MFA Integration
Integrates with popular identity providers for single sign-on and multi-factor authentication, bringing enterprise security to your private network without extra tooling.
Automatic NAT Traversal
Built-in hole-punching and relay fallback ensure reliable connectivity even when devices sit behind firewalls or restrictive NAT, requiring no manual port forwarding.
Quantum-Resistant Encryption
Optional Rosenpass integration adds post-quantum key exchange on top of WireGuard, future-proofing your encrypted tunnels against emerging threats.
Why run NetBird Client on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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