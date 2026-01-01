Deploy Mixpost in one click installation.
Self-hosted social media scheduling and management platform built as an alternative to Buffer, Hootsuite, and other commercial schedulers.
Choose a VPS plan for Mixpost
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Mixpost
Mixpost aik self-hosted social media scheduling aur management platform hai jo Buffer, Hootsuite, aur deegar commercial social media schedulers ka aik muft mutabadil (free alternative) ke tor par banaya gaya hai. Yeh agencies, marketers, aur individual creators ko aik hi calendar se mutadid social networks par content plan, schedule, aur publish karne ki ijazat deta hai, baghair kisi per-account fees, post limits, ya analytics quotas ke. Iska saaf suthra web UI visual content scheduling, aik media library, post templates, aur per-platform preview rendering faraham karta hai.
Apne VPS par Mixpost ko self-host karne se aapki har post, scheduled queue, analytics event, aur connected social account aapke infrastructure ke andar rehta hai, bajaye iske ke woh kisi third-party SaaS ke through guzre jo apni pricing tabdeel kar sakta hai ya API rate limits laga sakta hai.
Key features of Mixpost
Multi-platform scheduling
Schedule posts to Twitter/X, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Mastodon, and more from a unified calendar with per-platform preview and customization.
Drag-and-drop calendar
Visual content calendar with drag-and-drop rescheduling, color-coded categories, and bulk operations for organizing campaigns across multiple weeks.
Media library
Built-in media library with image and video upload, automatic format detection, and reusable assets across posts and templates.
Multiple workspaces
Organize accounts and campaigns into separate workspaces with per-workspace user permissions â€” perfect for agencies managing many clients.
Approval workflows
Optional approval queues let team members draft posts for review before they're scheduled or published, supporting agency client workflows.
REST API
Full REST API enables integrations with external tools â€” content generators, analytics dashboards, or custom signup forms feeding into queues.
Why run Mixpost on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
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