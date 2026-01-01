Misskey is an open-source, feature-rich social media platform built for the fediverse. Using the ActivityPub protocol, your Misskey instance federates with Mastodon, Pleroma, and thousands of other fediverse servers, giving your users access to a global social graph while keeping all data on your own infrastructure.

Unlike large centralised platforms, Misskey puts community control first â€” you set the rules, moderation policies, and who can join. Self-hosting on a VPS means no algorithmic manipulation, no data harvesting, and no risk of the platform disappearing around you.