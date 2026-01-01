Deploy MiroTalk in one click installation.
Self-hosted P2P video conferencing with unlimited rooms, screen sharing, and no app install required for participants.
Choose a VPS plan for MiroTalk
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with MiroTalk
MiroTalk P2P ایک سیلف ہوسٹڈ WebRTC ویڈیو کانفرنسنگ پلیٹ فارم ہے جو میڈیا کو براہ راست شرکاء کے درمیان روٹ کرتا ہے — آپ کے سرور کے ذریعے نہیں۔ چونکہ ویڈیو سٹریمز پیئر ٹو پیئر سفر کرتی ہیں، اس لیے لیٹنسی کم سے کم ہوتی ہے اور آپ کی VPS بینڈوتھ صرف سگنلنگ کے لیے استعمال ہوتی ہے، یہاں تک کہ جب ایک ہی وقت میں متعدد رومز چل رہے ہوں۔ شرکاء کسی بھی جدید براؤزر سے ایک شیئر ایبل لنک کے ذریعے شامل ہو سکتے ہیں جس کے لیے کسی اکاؤنٹ، ڈاؤن لوڈ، یا پلگ ان کی ضرورت نہیں ہوتی۔
کلاؤڈ سروسز کے برعکس جو اپنے انفراسٹرکچر پر میٹنگ ڈیٹا کو لاگ اور پروسیس کرتی ہیں، MiroTalk کی سیلف ہوسٹنگ ہر گفتگو کو آپ کی اپنی ہارڈویئر پر رکھتی ہے۔ رومز کو پاس ورڈ سے محفوظ کیا جا سکتا ہے، ہوسٹ پروٹیکشن سیشن کی تخلیق کو مجاز صارفین تک محدود کرتی ہے، اور ایک REST API آپ کو اپنی ایپلی کیشنز میں میٹنگ کی تخلیق کو ضم کرنے کی اجازت دیتا ہے۔
Key features of MiroTalk
Peer-to-peer media
Video and audio stream directly between participants — not through your server — keeping latency low and bandwidth costs near zero regardless of how many rooms run concurrently.
No app required
Participants can join from any modern browser via a shareable link, without requiring any account registration, download, or browser plugin.
Screen sharing and recording
Share your screen or a specific application window, and record sessions locally to your device without storing recordings on the server.
Whiteboard and file sharing
Collaborate in real time on a shared whiteboard and transfer files directly between participants during a session without external storage.
Host protection
Require a password to create new rooms, limiting session creation to authorized users while keeping participant join links open and frictionless.
REST API and embedding
Create rooms and generate join tokens programmatically via a documented REST API, and embed the conferencing UI in any website as an iframe.
Why run MiroTalk on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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