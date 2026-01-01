Mathesar is an open-source web application that provides a spreadsheet-style interface over any PostgreSQL database. Instead of replacing your database, it connects directly using native PostgreSQL roles and permissions. This ensures that every user sees precisely the data they are authorized to access, without needing a separate identity layer.

Self-hosting Mathesar ensures your data remains under your control, while simultaneously providing non-technical team members with a method to query, filter, and edit records via a familiar grid interface. Developers retain complete access to the underlying Postgres schema, which means Mathesar functions alongside your existing tools instead of replacing them.