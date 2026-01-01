Many Notes is a self-hosted Markdown note-taking application that lets you organize your thoughts into vaults â€” flexible containers that keep related files together or separated, depending on how you prefer to work. Notes are stored both in a database and on the filesystem, giving you full ownership and portability of your content without lock-in to any proprietary format.

Beyond basic note-taking, Many Notes supports multiple users with authentication, vault sharing for team collaboration, real-time broadcasting, backlinks and tags for connecting related notes, and fast full-text search powered by Typesense. OAuth login via GitHub, Google, GitLab, and other providers makes access management flexible for individuals and teams alike.