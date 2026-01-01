Mailtrain is an open-source, self-hosted newsletter application built on Node.js with support for large-scale email campaigns. It provides full subscriber list management, segmentation, MJML-based email templates, A/B testing, campaign automation, and detailed analytics — all running on infrastructure you control.

Unlike SaaS email platforms that charge per subscriber or per send, Mailtrain gives you unrestricted sending capacity through your own SMTP provider. Your subscriber data, campaign history, and engagement analytics stay on your own VPS, with no per-email fees and no vendor lock-in. This deployment includes MariaDB, Redis, and MongoDB for complete out-of-the-box operation.