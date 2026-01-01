Lemmy is a free, open-source federated link aggregator and discussion platform — think Reddit, but every server is run independently by its community, and all servers interconnect through the ActivityPub protocol so users can subscribe to communities across the Fediverse. Built in Rust for low resource usage and high concurrency, Lemmy delivers threaded comments, vote-based ranking, custom community moderation, multiple sort algorithms, and a polished web UI.

Self-hosting Lemmy on your VPS lets community organizers, hobby groups, and niche interests run their own forum without ad-supported revenue models, algorithmic feed manipulation, or data collection from a central platform. The bundled PostgreSQL and pict-rs image hosting keep everything inside your infrastructure.