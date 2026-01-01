Deploy Keycloak in one-click installation.
Enterprise-grade open-source identity and access management with SSO, OAuth2, and SAML support.
Choose a VPS plan for Keycloak
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Keycloak
Keycloak Red Hat ka banaya hua aur CNCF mein qabool kiya gaya ek battle-tested open-source identity aur access management platform hai. Yeh single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, social login, LDAP/Active Directory federation, aur role-based access control ko handle karta hai — jis se aapko har application ke liye alag se custom auth systems banane ki zaroorat nahi rehti.
Apne VPS par Keycloak ko self-host karne se aapko sensitive user credentials aur session data par mukammal control milta hai, jabke cloud IAM services ki per-user pricing se bhi bacha ja sakta hai. Yeh deployment production-grade persistence ke liye PostgreSQL istemal karta hai, jiski wajah se yeh pehle din se hi real workloads ko secure karne ke liye munasib hai.
Key features of Keycloak
Single Sign-On
Allow users to authenticate once and access all connected applications without re-entering their credentials, which reduces friction and improves the security posture.
کثیر عوامل کی تصدیق
Add OTP, WebAuthn, and custom authenticators to any login flow without modifying your applications.
Identity Brokering
Delegate authentication to Google, GitHub, Azure AD, or any OIDC/SAML provider while keeping your user database central.
User Federation
Sync and authenticate users from existing LDAP or Active Directory servers without migrating the directory.
Fine-Grained Authorization
Define roles, groups, and resource-level permissions across multiple isolated realms for multi-tenant deployments.
Why run Keycloak on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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