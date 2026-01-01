Deploy Jitsi Meet in one click installation.
Self-hosted video conferencing platform with screen sharing, end-to-end encryption, and no per-participant fees — a Zoom alternative.
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What you can build with Jitsi Meet
Jitsi Meet ایک مفت، اوپن سورس ویڈیو کانفرنسنگ پلیٹ فارم ہے جو مکمل طور پر براؤزر میں WebRTC کا استعمال کرتے ہوئے چلتا ہے، جس میں شرکاء کے لیے کسی پلگ ان، ایپس، یا اکاؤنٹس کی ضرورت نہیں ہوتی۔ مقبول meet.jit.si پبلک سروس کے پیچھے والی ٹیم نے اسے بنایا ہے اور 8x8 اسے اپنے کمرشل کلاؤڈ پلیٹ فارم میں استعمال کرتا ہے، Jitsi Meet HD ویڈیو، سکرین شیئرنگ، اینڈ ٹو اینڈ انکرپشن، ریکارڈنگ، یوٹیوب پر لائیو سٹریمنگ، ہاتھ اٹھانا، پولز، بریک آؤٹ رومز، اور لائیو کیپشنز کو آؤٹ آف دی باکس سپورٹ کرتا ہے۔
اپنے VPS پر Jitsi Meet کو خود ہوسٹ کرنے سے تنظیموں اور کمیونٹیز کو لامحدود شرکاء کے لیے لامحدود میٹنگ منٹس ملتے ہیں، جس میں ہر آڈیو اور ویڈیو سٹریم آپ کے اپنے انفراسٹرکچر کے ذریعے روٹ ہوتی ہے بجائے اس کے کہ کسی تھرڈ پارٹی SaaS سے گزرے جو قیمتوں کو تبدیل کر سکتا ہے، بینڈوتھ کو محدود کر سکتا ہے، یا میٹنگ کے میٹا ڈیٹا کا تجزیہ کر سکتا ہے۔
Key features of Jitsi Meet
Browser-only video calls
Participants join from any modern browser without installing software, plugins, or creating accounts — share a URL and conferences start instantly.
Screen sharing and recording
Calls ke dauraan applications, browser tabs, ya poori screens share karein, jismein meeting ke andar recording aur YouTube ya doosre RTMP endpoints par live streaming ka option bhi maujood hai.
End-to-end encryption
Optional E2EE for one-to-one calls and small group meetings keeps audio and video streams encrypted from sender to receiver even from the server itself.
Breakout rooms and polls
Bari meetings ko chotay breakout groups mein taqseem karein discussion ke liye, live polls chalayein, haath uthayein, aur interactive conference dynamics ke liye reactions istemal karein.
Live captions and dial-in
Optional integration with Jigasi for SIP dial-in and live captioning makes meetings accessible to phone callers and participants who need transcripts.
No per-seat pricing
Host unlimited meetings with unlimited participants on your own VPS — no per-participant fees, no meeting time limits, no upgrade prompts.
Why run Jitsi Meet on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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