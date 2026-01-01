Deploy InvenTree in one-click installation.
Open-source parts and inventory management system for tracking stock, bills of materials, and supplier information.
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What you can build with InvenTree
InvenTree is a web-based inventory and parts management platform built for engineering and manufacturing teams. It replaces spreadsheet-based tracking and disconnected tools with a unified system that manages stock levels, parts catalogs, bills of materials, supplier information, purchase orders, and sales orders in one place. Built with a clean REST API and an extensible plugin architecture, it fits into existing engineering workflows rather than forcing teams to adapt to it.
Self-hosting InvenTree on your VPS keeps your parts database, supplier pricing, and production BOMs on infrastructure you control — particularly important for hardware projects and manufacturers who treat component sourcing data as proprietary.
Key features of InvenTree
Bill of materials
Define multi-level BOMs for complex assemblies, with automatic stock allocation and shortage calculations to plan production builds accurately.
Stock tracking
Track inventory quantities across multiple storage locations, with full movement history and low-stock alerts for every part.
Supplier management
Attach supplier and manufacturer links to every part, including pricing tiers, lead times, and order minimums for direct procurement comparison.
Purchase orders
Raise and track purchase orders from creation through delivery, with automatic stock updates when incoming shipments are received.
REST API and plugins
A full REST API and plugin system connect InvenTree to barcode scanners, label printers, ERP systems, and custom automation workflows.
Sales orders
Manage customer orders and allocate stock to fulfillment, keeping sales and inventory in sync without a separate order management tool.
Why run InvenTree on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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