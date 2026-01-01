InfluxDB 2 is a purpose-built time series platform that handles ingestion, storage, querying, visualization, and alerting in one application. Built on the TSM storage engine with the Flux query language, it delivers high-throughput data ingestion and efficient compression alongside a modern web UI â€” eliminating the need to integrate separate tools like Grafana or Kapacitor for basic observability workflows.

Self-hosting InfluxDB 2 on your own VPS removes per-datapoint pricing and data egress costs common in managed cloud offerings. You get predictable costs for IoT device fleets, infrastructure monitoring, and financial data pipelines regardless of ingestion volume, with persistent storage for years of historical telemetry.