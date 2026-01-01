Deploy Infisical in one click installation.
Open-source secrets manager for syncing environment variables and API keys securely across every project and environment.
Choose a VPS plan for Infisical
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Infisical
Infisical is an open-source secrets management platform that replaces scattered .env files and hard-coded credentials with a single auditable source of truth. It provides a clean web UI, CLI, and SDK integrations for storing, syncing, and rotating secrets across development, staging, and production environments without ever committing sensitive values to source control.
Self-hosting Infisical means your API keys, database passwords, and service tokens never leave your own infrastructure. You get full audit trails, role-based access control, and secret versioning on hardware you control — with no per-seat fees and no risk of a third-party breach exposing your credentials.
Key features of Infisical
Centralized Secret Storage
Store all environment variables across every project and environment in one place with project and environment separation built in.
Full Audit Log
Every secret read, write, and deletion is logged with timestamps and user attribution for compliance and incident response.
CLI and SDK Integration
Inject secrets into any process at runtime via the CLI or native SDKs for Node.js, Python, Go, Ruby, and more without modifying application code.
Secret Versioning
Every change to a secret is versioned, allowing rollback to any previous value when a bad deployment needs to be reversed quickly.
CI/CD Pipeline Support
GitHub Actions, GitLab CI, Docker، اور Kubernetes کے ساتھ نیٹو انٹیگریشنز کی وجہ سے سیکریٹس کو سادہ ٹیکسٹ پائپ لائن ویری ایبلز کے طور پر سٹور کرنے کی ضرورت ختم ہو جاتی ہے۔
Why run Infisical on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.