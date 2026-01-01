Deploy Indico in one click installation.
Open-source conference and event management system built at CERN for academic and scientific communities.
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Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Indico
Indico is a feature-rich event management platform created at CERN â€” the birthplace of the Web â€” to coordinate everything from small seminars to global scientific conferences with thousands of participants. It handles abstract submission and peer review, multi-track agendas, paper proceedings, room bookings, registration, payment, and badge printing in a single integrated system.
Self-hosting Indico on your VPS keeps sensitive participant data, abstracts, and academic submissions on infrastructure you control, avoids per-event SaaS fees for large conferences, and lets you customize themes, plugins, and authentication to match institutional requirements.
Key features of Indico
Conference management
Plan multi-day, multi-track conferences with structured timetables, session chairs, and speaker management built for academic events.
Abstracts and peer review
Collect abstracts, assign reviewers, run blind or double-blind review workflows, and publish proceedings without third-party tools.
Room booking
Manage shared meeting rooms across an organisation with calendar views, recurring bookings, and approval workflows.
Registration and payment
Build custom registration forms with discount codes, capacity limits, and payment integrations for ticketing and accommodation.
Plugins and SSO
Extend Indico with Zoom, OAuth, SAML, LDAP, and Shibboleth plugins to integrate with existing institutional identity providers.
CERN-grade scale
Developed to manage the complete CERN event calendar, Indico is capable of scaling from a single seminar to conferences with thousands of attendees.
Why run Indico on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
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