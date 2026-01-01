ArchivesSpace is the foremost open-source archives information management system, specifically developed by archivists for their peers. It integrates accessioning, arrangement, description, and public discovery within a unified application, thereby supporting the entire archival lifecycle — from the initial donation stage through to online access for researchers.

Hosting ArchivesSpace on your own Virtual Private Server (VPS) ensures that finding aids, accession records, and patron data remain under your institution's direct control, eliminating per-record fees or vendor lock-in. The integrated staff interface, public access portal, REST API, and OAI-PMH endpoint collectively provide your archive with a comprehensive description and discovery platform, ready for immediate deployment.