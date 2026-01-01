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Open-source SvelteKit chat interface that powers HuggingChat and connects to any OpenAI-compatible model endpoint.
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What you can build with HuggingChat (Chat UI)
HuggingChat (Chat UI) is the open-source codebase behind huggingface.co/chat, built by Hugging Face as a polished, brandable front-end for large language models. Unlike vendor-locked chat apps, it speaks the OpenAI API protocol, so the same deployment can communicate with the Hugging Face Inference Providers router, OpenRouter, a local llama.cpp server, Ollama, or any other compatible endpoint simply by swapping a URL and key.
Self-hosting it on your own VPS ensures every conversation, MCP tool call, and uploaded file remains on infrastructure you control, while still providing you access to thousands of open and proprietary models through whichever inference backend you prefer.
Key features of HuggingChat (Chat UI)
OpenAI-compatible router
Point at the Hugging Face router, OpenRouter, llama.cpp, Ollama, or any OpenAI-compatible URL and instantly access their full model catalog.
Smart Omni routing
Built-in LLM router khud-ba-khud har request ke liye behtareen model muntakhib karta hai â€” chahe woh multimodal ho, tool-calling ho, ya default â€” aur yeh sab end users ke liye mushkilat paida kiye baghair hota hai.
MCP tool calling
Model Context Protocol servers ko connect karein taake chats web search, code, aur custom tools chala sakein, aur unke results conversation mein wapas stream ho sakein.
Multimodal conversations
Send images, attachments, and voice input to vision and Whisper-style models that support multimodal inputs through your chosen provider.
Persistent chat history
Bundled MongoDB stores conversations, settings, and assistants per user so history survives restarts and follows users across devices.
Custom branding
Override the app name, description, and assets to ship a fully branded internal chat product for your team or customers.
Why run HuggingChat (Chat UI) on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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