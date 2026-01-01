HuggingChat (Chat UI) is the open-source codebase behind huggingface.co/chat, built by Hugging Face as a polished, brandable front-end for large language models. Unlike vendor-locked chat apps, it speaks the OpenAI API protocol, so the same deployment can communicate with the Hugging Face Inference Providers router, OpenRouter, a local llama.cpp server, Ollama, or any other compatible endpoint simply by swapping a URL and key.

Self-hosting it on your own VPS ensures every conversation, MCP tool call, and uploaded file remains on infrastructure you control, while still providing you access to thousands of open and proprietary models through whichever inference backend you prefer.