Up to 69% off for HomeHub

Deploy HomeHub in one click installation.

No-login family dashboard for shared notes, shopping lists, chores, calendars, and expenses in one private PWA.

Launch your application instantly
Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
Rs.2,099/mo
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30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy HomeHub in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for HomeHub

63% off
KVM 1
Rs.5,599
Rs.2,099/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.3,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
Rs.7,099
Rs.2,699/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.4,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
Rs.11,799
Rs.3,699/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.8,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
Rs.20,799
Rs.7,399/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.14,799/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
63% off
KVM 1
Rs.5,599
Rs.2,099/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.3,399/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
Rs.7,099
Rs.2,699/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.4,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
Rs.11,799
Rs.3,699/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.8,099/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
Rs.20,799
Rs.7,399/mo
Choose plan
Renews at Rs.14,799/mo for 2 years. Cancel anytime.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker Manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker Manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with HomeHub

HomeHub ایک اوپن سورس، سیلف ہوسٹڈ فیملی یوٹیلیٹی ہے جو کسی بھی سرور کو آپ کے گھرانے میں ہر ایک کے لیے ایک پرائیویٹ ڈیش بورڈ میں بدل دیتی ہے۔ اسے ہوم نیٹ ورک پر مشترکہ استعمال کے لیے ڈیزائن کیا گیا ہے، یہ ایک نو-لاگ ان پروگریسو ویب ایپ کے طور پر آتا ہے تاکہ کوئی بھی فیملی ممبر اسے براؤزر میں کھول سکے، اسے اپنی ہوم اسکرین پر محفوظ کر سکے، اور نوٹس، شاپنگ لسٹس، گھر کے کاموں، اور ایک مشترکہ کیلنڈر پر فوری طور پر تعاون شروع کر سکے۔

HomeHub کو سیلف ہوسٹ کرنے سے گھریلو ڈیٹا — اخراجات، خریداری کی عادات، خاندانی معمولات، اور اپ لوڈ کی گئی فائلیں — مکمل طور پر آپ کے اپنے VPS پر رہتی ہیں، بغیر کسی تھرڈ پارٹی کلاؤڈ سنک، ٹریکنگ، یا فی صارف فیس کے۔ خصوصیات کو ایک ہی YAML کنفگ کے ذریعے انفرادی طور پر ٹوگل کیا جا سکتا ہے، تاکہ آپ صرف وہی ٹولز فعال کریں جو آپ کا خاندان واقعی استعمال کرتا ہے۔

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of HomeHub

Shared shopping list

Collaborative shopping list with smart suggestions based on past entries, so the whole family can add items as they run out.

Family expense tracker

Keep track of household spending, with support for recurring bills such as subscriptions, utilities, milk, or newspapers, all in a single ledger.

Calendar and reminders

Shared calendar with color-coded categories for bills, school, health, and family events keeps every household member aligned.

Chores and notes

This lightweight chore tracker and shared note board allows family members to assign tasks and quickly jot down messages, all without needing additional applications.

Built-in utilities

Includes recipe book, expiry tracker, PDF compressor, URL shortener, QR generator, and a media downloader in a single PWA.

Private by design

No account system, no telemetry, and no cloud dependency — all data stays inside your VPS and home network.

Why run HomeHub on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
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Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

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