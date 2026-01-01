Deploy HomeHub in one click installation.
No-login family dashboard for shared notes, shopping lists, chores, calendars, and expenses in one private PWA.
Choose a VPS plan for HomeHub
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with HomeHub
HomeHub ایک اوپن سورس، سیلف ہوسٹڈ فیملی یوٹیلیٹی ہے جو کسی بھی سرور کو آپ کے گھرانے میں ہر ایک کے لیے ایک پرائیویٹ ڈیش بورڈ میں بدل دیتی ہے۔ اسے ہوم نیٹ ورک پر مشترکہ استعمال کے لیے ڈیزائن کیا گیا ہے، یہ ایک نو-لاگ ان پروگریسو ویب ایپ کے طور پر آتا ہے تاکہ کوئی بھی فیملی ممبر اسے براؤزر میں کھول سکے، اسے اپنی ہوم اسکرین پر محفوظ کر سکے، اور نوٹس، شاپنگ لسٹس، گھر کے کاموں، اور ایک مشترکہ کیلنڈر پر فوری طور پر تعاون شروع کر سکے۔
HomeHub کو سیلف ہوسٹ کرنے سے گھریلو ڈیٹا — اخراجات، خریداری کی عادات، خاندانی معمولات، اور اپ لوڈ کی گئی فائلیں — مکمل طور پر آپ کے اپنے VPS پر رہتی ہیں، بغیر کسی تھرڈ پارٹی کلاؤڈ سنک، ٹریکنگ، یا فی صارف فیس کے۔ خصوصیات کو ایک ہی YAML کنفگ کے ذریعے انفرادی طور پر ٹوگل کیا جا سکتا ہے، تاکہ آپ صرف وہی ٹولز فعال کریں جو آپ کا خاندان واقعی استعمال کرتا ہے۔
Key features of HomeHub
Shared shopping list
Collaborative shopping list with smart suggestions based on past entries, so the whole family can add items as they run out.
Family expense tracker
Keep track of household spending, with support for recurring bills such as subscriptions, utilities, milk, or newspapers, all in a single ledger.
Calendar and reminders
Shared calendar with color-coded categories for bills, school, health, and family events keeps every household member aligned.
Chores and notes
This lightweight chore tracker and shared note board allows family members to assign tasks and quickly jot down messages, all without needing additional applications.
Built-in utilities
Includes recipe book, expiry tracker, PDF compressor, URL shortener, QR generator, and a media downloader in a single PWA.
Private by design
No account system, no telemetry, and no cloud dependency — all data stays inside your VPS and home network.
Why run HomeHub on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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