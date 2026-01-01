Deploy Hemmelig with one-click installation.
Share encrypted, self-destructing secrets through one-time links that vanish after the first read.
Choose a VPS plan for Hemmelig
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Hemmelig
Hemmelig ایک خود میزبان ایپلیکیشن ہے جو انکرپٹڈ، خود کو تباہ کرنے والے لنکس کے ذریعے حساس معلومات شیئر کرنے کے لیے ہے۔ پاس ورڈز، API کیز، اور نجی نوٹس براؤزر سے نکلنے سے پہلے کلائنٹ سائیڈ پر انکرپٹ کیے جاتے ہیں، لہذا سرور صرف ایسا سائفر ٹیکسٹ اسٹور کرتا ہے جسے وہ ڈکرپٹ نہیں کر سکتا۔ ہر راز کو پاس فریز کے پیچھے لاک کیا جا سکتا ہے، IP کے ذریعے محدود کیا جا سکتا ہے، ایک منتخب وقت کے بعد ختم ہونے کے لیے سیٹ کیا جا سکتا ہے، یا زیادہ سے زیادہ دیکھنے کی تعداد تک محدود کیا جا سکتا ہے۔
Hemmelig کو اپنے VPS پر چلانے سے ہر شیئر کردہ سند تیسری پارٹی کے انفراسٹرکچر سے دور رہتی ہے۔ آپ برقرار رکھنے کے قواعد، رسائی کے لاگز، اور انکرپشن کی حد کو کنٹرول کرتے ہیں، جس سے یہ ان ٹیموں کے لیے موزوں بنتا ہے جو اسناد، کسٹمر ڈیٹا، یا کوئی بھی ایسا پے لوڈ منتقل کرتی ہیں جو ای میل یا چیٹ ہسٹری میں چھوڑنے کے لیے بہت حساس ہو۔
Key features of Hemmelig
Client-side encryption
Secrets are encrypted in the browser with AES-256-GCM before upload, so the server never sees plaintext.
One-time links
Each link self-destructs after a configurable view count or expiration window, leaving no trace behind.
Password & IP protection
Lock secrets with an optional passphrase or restrict access to specific IP ranges for an extra layer of security.
Encrypted file uploads
Attach files to a secret with the same end-to-end encryption as applied to text payloads, ready for authenticated users.
QR code sharing
Generate QR codes for any secret link so recipients can open it on a phone without copying long URLs.
No account required
Anyone can create and open a secret without signing up, while optional accounts unlock files and history.
Why run Hemmelig on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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