Headscale serves as a self-hosted alternative to Tailscale's proprietary control server, granting you full ownership of your private WireGuard mesh network. While Tailscale's hosted service handles key exchange, IP assignment, and routing decisions, Headscale performs these functions on infrastructure you manage — all without any monthly fees, device limits linked to a subscription, or reliance on a third-party cloud service.

This template includes Headscale along with Headscale UI, which is a browser-based dashboard for managing users, nodes, and pre-authentication keys. Both are hosted under the same HTTPS domain, with the web interface accessible at the /web path. Any Tailscale-compatible client can readily join your mesh network simply by directing its login server to your deployment URL.