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Autonomous AI research agent that conducts deep web research and generates detailed, cited reports in minutes.
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What you can build with GPT-Researcher
GPT-Researcher ایک اوپن سورس خود مختار AI ایجنٹ ہے جسے کسی بھی موضوع پر جامع آن لائن تحقیق کرنے کے لیے ڈیزائن کیا گیا ہے۔ یہ ایک کثیر ایجنٹ طریقہ کار استعمال کرتا ہے — ایک منصوبہ ساز ایجنٹ سوال کو ذیلی سوالات میں تقسیم کرتا ہے، محقق ایجنٹ بیک وقت درجنوں ذرائع سے معلومات جمع کرتے ہیں، اور ایک مصنف ایجنٹ نتائج کو ایک منظم، حوالہ شدہ رپورٹ میں ترتیب دیتا ہے۔ یہ متوازی طریقہ کار دستی براؤزنگ یا سنگل کوئری LLM پرامپٹس کے مقابلے میں تحقیقی معیار کا مواد تیار کرنے کے وقت کو ڈرامائی طور پر کم کرتا ہے۔
GPT-Researcher کو خود ہوسٹ کرنے سے آپ کو اس بات پر مکمل کنٹرول حاصل ہوتا ہے کہ آپ کن LLM فراہم کنندگان اور سرچ APIs کو جوڑتے ہیں، کون سا ڈیٹا پروسیس کیا جاتا ہے، اور رپورٹس کو کیسے ذخیرہ کیا جاتا ہے۔ اسے اپنے VPS پر چلانے کا مطلب ہے کہ حساس تحقیقی موضوعات آپ کے انفراسٹرکچر پر رہتے ہیں، جس میں تھرڈ پارٹی ہوسٹڈ سروسز سے استعمال کی کوئی حد نہیں ہوتی۔
Key features of GPT-Researcher
Multi-Agent Research
Parallel sub-query agents collect data from multiple sources concurrently, generating comprehensive reports more rapidly than any single-thread research flow.
Cited Reports
Every generated report includes inline source citations and a reference list, making findings verifiable and suitable for professional use.
Multiple Report Types
Generate research reports, resource lists, outlines, or custom-formatted outputs to match the exact deliverable your workflow requires.
Flexible LLM Support
Connect OpenAI, Anthropic, Ollama, or any OpenAI-compatible endpoint so that you can balance cost, speed, and model capability for each research task.
Web Search Integration
Tavily, Google, Bing، اور دیگر سرچ پرووائیڈرز سے منسلک ہوتا ہے تاکہ لائیو، تازہ ترین معلومات حاصل کی جا سکیں بجائے اس کے کہ جامد تربیتی ڈیٹا پر انحصار کیا جائے۔
Why run GPT-Researcher on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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