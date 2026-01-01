Deploy Geneac in one click installation.
Self-hosted genealogy sitebuilder for publishing your family tree, research, and photos online.
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What you can build with Geneac
Geneac is an open-source Ruby on Rails application for sharing genealogy research on the web. It presents people, relationships, photos, and notes in a wiki-style format that visitors can browse, while administrators manage the underlying family tree from an authenticated backend. The data model is purpose-built for genealogy — individuals, families, source citations, edit history, and tagging are first-class concepts rather than retrofitted blog posts.
Self-hosting Geneac keeps decades of family research, scanned documents, and private notes on your own server, where access is controlled entirely by you. The application uses SQLite and local file storage, so a single persistent volume captures the complete site and can be backed up as a regular file copy without database tooling.
Key features of Geneac
Log aur Rishtay
Record individuals with birth, death, and biographical details, then link them through parent, spouse, and child relationships to build a navigable family tree.
Photos and Documents
Attach scanned photographs, certificates, and source documents to people and notes through Active Storage, with image processing handled by libvips.
Research Notes
Capture biographical narratives and research findings as long-form notes that can be tagged and cross-linked to the people they describe.
Tagging and Search
Organize content with the acts-as-taggable-on engine so surnames, locations, and themes can be filtered across people, photos, and notes.
Authenticated Admin
Devise-powered registration, login, and admin role grants protect editing while keeping the published site openly browsable to family members.
Background Workers
A Resque worker backed by Redis runs image processing and other long-running jobs in the background so the web interface stays responsive.
Why run Geneac on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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