Geneac is an open-source Ruby on Rails application for sharing genealogy research on the web. It presents people, relationships, photos, and notes in a wiki-style format that visitors can browse, while administrators manage the underlying family tree from an authenticated backend. The data model is purpose-built for genealogy — individuals, families, source citations, edit history, and tagging are first-class concepts rather than retrofitted blog posts.

Self-hosting Geneac keeps decades of family research, scanned documents, and private notes on your own server, where access is controlled entirely by you. The application uses SQLite and local file storage, so a single persistent volume captures the complete site and can be backed up as a regular file copy without database tooling.