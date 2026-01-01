Friendica is one of the oldest and most interoperable self-hosted social networks in the fediverse. It federates simultaneously over ActivityPub, Diaspora, and its own DFRN protocol â€” meaning your Friendica instance can connect with Mastodon, Misskey, Pixelfed, Diaspora pods, and dozens of other networks from a single account. Unlike newer platforms that focus on one protocol, Friendica was purpose-built for maximum federation reach across the entire decentralized social web.

Running Friendica on your own VPS gives you full ownership of your social identity and data. You choose the rules, decide which networks to federate with, and keep all posts, contacts, and media under your direct control â€” with no advertising and no platform that can disappear or change its terms tomorrow.