Flarum is a next-generation forum platform that reimagines online discussion for the modern web. Built with a mobile-first approach, it delivers an elegant, fast, and intuitive experience that encourages meaningful conversations. Unlike traditional forum software that feels dated and cumbersome, Flarum combines real-time updates, infinite scrolling, and a powerful extension system in a clean, distraction-free interface.

Self-hosting Flarum on your own VPS gives you full control over your community data, no per-user fees, and the freedom to install any of the 200+ community extensions. With MySQL handling data storage and 41+ translation packs available, Flarum scales from niche hobby groups to large professional communities.