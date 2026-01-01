Faraday is an enterprise-grade vulnerability management platform that gives security teams a unified workspace to discover, track, and remediate vulnerabilities across their entire infrastructure. It integrates with over 80 security tools, automatically importing and normalizing scan data from various scanners and testing frameworks so teams can focus on analysis rather than manual data wrangling.

Self-hosting Faraday on your VPS ensures that sensitive security findings and audit trails remain under your full control — meeting strict compliance requirements for vulnerability data handling while delivering enterprise capabilities without the recurring costs of cloud-based platforms.