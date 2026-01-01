Deploy Faraday in one click installation.
Open-source vulnerability management platform that centralizes security findings and streamlines remediation for security teams.
Choose a VPS plan for Faraday
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Faraday
Faraday is an enterprise-grade vulnerability management platform that gives security teams a unified workspace to discover, track, and remediate vulnerabilities across their entire infrastructure. It integrates with over 80 security tools, automatically importing and normalizing scan data from various scanners and testing frameworks so teams can focus on analysis rather than manual data wrangling.
Self-hosting Faraday on your VPS ensures that sensitive security findings and audit trails remain under your full control — meeting strict compliance requirements for vulnerability data handling while delivering enterprise capabilities without the recurring costs of cloud-based platforms.
Key features of Faraday
80+ Tool Integrations
Automatically imports and normalizes vulnerability data from industry-standard scanners and testing frameworks, eliminating manual data aggregation.
Team Collaboration
Multi-user workspaces with role-based access control let security teams collaborate on assessments and track remediation ownership in real time.
Risk Prioritization
Built-in risk scoring and prioritization engine helps teams focus remediation efforts on the vulnerabilities that pose the greatest actual threat.
Compliance Reporting
Custom report templates and audit trails help compliance officers demonstrate security posture improvements and satisfy regulatory requirements.
RESTful API
A full REST API integration ko CI/CD pipelines aur SIEM tools ke saath mumkin banata hai, jis se DevSecOps teams SDLC mein vulnerability tracking ko automate kar sakti hain.
Why run Faraday on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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