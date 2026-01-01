Deploy Evolution API with one-click installation.
Open-source WhatsApp Business API gateway for building chatbots, automations, and customer messaging integrations.
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What you can build with Evolution API
Evolution API ایک اوپن سورس پلیٹ فارم ہے جو WhatsApp میسجنگ آٹومیشن کے لیے ایک جامع REST API فراہم کرتا ہے۔ Baileys لائبریری پر بنایا گیا، یہ ڈویلپرز کو WhatsApp اکاؤنٹس کو جوڑنے، پیغامات بھیجنے اور وصول کرنے، رابطوں کا انتظام کرنے، اور ریئل ٹائم ایونٹ پروسیسنگ کے لیے ویب ہکس کو ٹریگر کرنے کی سہولت دیتا ہے — یہ سب غیر-کلاؤڈ API کنکشنز کے لیے مہنگی آفیشل API فیس کے بغیر۔
Evolution API کو اپنے VPS پر خود ہوسٹ کرنے سے تمام کسٹمر گفتگو کا ڈیٹا آپ کے اپنے انفراسٹرکچر پر رہتا ہے، جو ڈیٹا پروٹیکشن ریگولیشنز کی تعمیل کو یقینی بناتا ہے اور فی پیغام کے اخراجات کو ختم کرتا ہے جو تجارتی فراہم کنندگان کو بڑے پیمانے پر مہنگا بناتے ہیں۔ شامل PostgreSQL ڈیٹا بیس اور Redis کیش پیداواری ورک لوڈز کے لیے قابل اعتماد مستقل مزاجی اور ہائی تھرو پٹ میسج ہینڈلنگ فراہم کرتے ہیں۔
Key features of Evolution API
Multi-Instance Management
Connect and manage multiple WhatsApp numbers from a single deployment, with each instance isolated and independently controllable via the API.
Chatbot Integrations
Native connectors for Typebot, Chatwoot, and OpenAI enable no-code chatbot building and AI-powered automated conversations on WhatsApp.
Webhook Event System
Real-time webhooks aap ki application ko message, connection, aur group events usi waqt deliver karte hain jab woh hotay hain, jis se fori automated responses mumkin hotay hain.
Workflow Automation
Compatible with n8n and other automation platforms, allowing complex multi-step messaging workflows to be built without custom code.
RESTful API
Clean HTTP/JSON API with QR code authentication makes it straightforward to integrate WhatsApp messaging into any application or service.
Why run Evolution API on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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