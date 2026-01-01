Deploy Elasticsearch with one-click installation.
Distributed search and analytics engine built on Apache Lucene for full-text search, logging, and real-time data analysis.
Choose a VPS plan for Elasticsearch
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Elasticsearch
Elasticsearch is a distributed, RESTful search and analytics engine at the heart of the Elastic Stack. Built on Apache Lucene, it provides full-text search, complex aggregations, and near real-time indexing across massive datasets. Its distributed architecture supports automatic sharding and replication, enabling horizontal scalability from a single node to a large cluster.
Self-hosting Elasticsearch on your VPS gives you dedicated resources for consistent query performance, full control over index configuration and retention policies, and the ability to integrate with your own logging, monitoring, and application stack without per-document pricing or vendor restrictions.
Key features of Elasticsearch
Full-Text Search
Powerful relevance-scored search with highlighting, fuzzy matching, and synonym support built on the mature Apache Lucene library.
Real-Time Indexing
Documents become searchable within milliseconds of ingestion, enabling near real-time analytics and live search across continuously updated datasets.
Rich Aggregations
Compute metrics, histograms, and multi-level group-bys in a single query, powering interactive dashboards and business intelligence reports.
Distributed Architecture
Automatic sharding and replication data ko nodes mein distribute karte hain for high availability and horizontal scalability, jaise jaise data volumes barhte hain.
RESTful JSON API
Simple HTTP/JSON interface lets any programming language query, index, and manage data without proprietary drivers or complex client setup.
Why run Elasticsearch on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.