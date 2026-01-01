Eclipse Mosquitto is the reference open-source implementation of the MQTT protocol, supporting versions 5.0, 3.1.1, and 3.1. MQTT's minimal binary overhead and publish/subscribe model make it the standard choice for IoT sensor networks, home automation hubs, and any application where bandwidth and battery life matter. Mosquitto is deployed in production environments ranging from single Raspberry Pi home setups to large-scale industrial IoT deployments.

This template deploys Mosquitto with password authentication enabled by default and persistent storage for message data and configuration. Self-hosting gives you unlimited connections and messages without per-device fees, full control over access control lists, and consistent low-latency delivery that shared cloud brokers cannot guarantee.