Deploy Eclipse Kura in one click installation.
Open-source Java/OSGi IoT edge framework for field gateways with built-in Modbus, OPC-UA, BACnet, and MQTT connectivity.
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What you can build with Eclipse Kura
Eclipse Kura is a Java and OSGi based framework that turns a Linux machine into a managed IoT edge gateway. It abstracts away the low-level work of polling industrial protocols, normalizing payloads, buffering offline data, and publishing telemetry to a cloud broker, so integrators can focus on wiring assets and writing business logic instead of plumbing.
Running Kura on a VPS gives industrial integrators, OEMs, and IoT consultants a reproducible staging environment for gateway configurations before they ship to physical hardware. The browser-based administration console exposes every wire graph, driver, and cloud connector remotely, so you can prototype against real PLCs and MQTT brokers without provisioning dedicated edge devices.
Key features of Eclipse Kura
Field protocol drivers
Built-in drivers for Modbus TCP/RTU, OPC-UA, BACnet, S7, and CAN bus let you poll PLCs and sensors without writing custom code.
Visual wire graph
Map drivers, assets, filters, and cloud publishers as a visual data-flow graph directly in the browser-based administration console.
Cloud connectors
Publish telemetry to Eclipse Hono, AWS IoT, Azure IoT Hub, or any MQTT broker with offline buffering and store-and-forward delivery.
OSGi runtime
Hot-deploy signed bundles and driver packages over the air to extend gateway behavior without restarting the framework.
Container orchestration
Manage workload containers on the gateway from the same admin UI, blending edge orchestration with traditional Kura data flows.
Remote administration
Configure every snapshot, driver, and security policy from the web console so a fleet of gateways can be reconfigured from one place.
Why run Eclipse Kura on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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