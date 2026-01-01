Deploy Dittofeed in one click installation.
Open-source customer engagement platform for automated multi-channel messaging via email, SMS, Slack, and mobile push.
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What you can build with Dittofeed
Dittofeed Braze aur Iterable ka ek open-source mutabadil hai, jo un product aur marketing teams ke liye banaya gaya hai jinhe customer messaging par mukammal control chahiye baghair per-message pricing ke. Yeh aapko user behavior se trigger hone wale automated journey flows design karne deta hai â€” jaise onboarding sequences, re-engagement campaigns, transactional alerts, aur bohot kuch â€” email, SMS, WhatsApp, Slack, aur mobile push channels par.
Dittofeed ko self-host karne se aapka tamam customer event data, contact lists, aur messaging history aapke apne infrastructure par rehta hai. Aap per-seat aur per-message fees se bach sakte hain jabke aapke paas apne data warehouse ke saath directly integrate karne, apna email provider connect karne, aur data residency requirements ki paasdari karne ki salahiyat barqarar rehti hai.
Key features of Dittofeed
Journey automation
Design multi-step message flows triggered by user events, time delays, or segment membership using a visual drag-and-drop editor.
Multi-channel delivery
Send messages via email, SMS, mobile push, WhatsApp, and Slack from a single platform without managing separate providers per channel.
Behavioral segmentation
Build dynamic audience segments from real-time user events and properties to target the right users at the right time.
Template library
Create and version message templates with a rich editor, then reuse them across multiple journeys and campaigns.
Delivery analytics
Track open rates, click rates, conversions, and delivery errors per journey and channel to optimize messaging over time.
Why run Dittofeed on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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