Deploy Dependency-Track with one-click installation.
Open-source component analysis platform that continuously monitors software bills of materials for vulnerabilities, outdated components, and license risk.
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What you can build with Dependency-Track
Dependency-Track ایک OWASP فلیگ شپ پروجیکٹ ہے جو سیکیورٹی اور انجینئرنگ ٹیموں کو سافٹ ویئر سپلائی چین کے خطرے میں مسلسل مرئیت فراہم کرتا ہے۔ یہ CycloneDX فارمیٹ میں سافٹ ویئر بل آف میٹریلز (SBOM) دستاویزات کو شامل کرتا ہے اور ہر جزو کا مستند کمزوری کے ذرائع بشمول نیشنل ولبنریبلٹی ڈیٹا بیس، گٹ ہب ایڈوائزریز، OSS انڈیکس، اور ولبن ڈی بی کے خلاف تجزیہ کرتا ہے — تاکہ ایک واحد CVE انکشاف متاثرہ لائبریری کو بھیجنے والے ہر پروجیکٹ میں فوری طور پر ظاہر ہو۔
Dependency-Track کی خود میزبانی SBOMs اور آپ کی ملکیتی ایپلی کیشنز کے بارے میں کمزوری کے نتائج کو آپ کے انفراسٹرکچر کے اندر مکمل طور پر رکھتی ہے، جو ان تنظیموں کے لیے اہم ہے جو ریگولیٹری یا معاہدے کی پابندیوں کے تحت ہیں کہ سپلائی چین ٹیلی میٹری کہاں رہ سکتی ہے۔ PostgreSQL سے تعاون یافتہ تعیناتی ہر ریلیز میں جزو کی انوینٹریز اور پالیسی کے فیصلوں کا ایک مکمل آڈٹ ٹریل برقرار رکھتی ہے۔
Key features of Dependency-Track
SBOM ingestion
Accepts CycloneDX bills of materials directly from CI/CD pipelines, build tools, and SCA scanners — no agent install required on application hosts.
Multi-source vulnerability intel
Correlates every component against the NVD, GitHub Advisories, OSS Index, and VulnDB so newly disclosed CVEs surface across all affected projects immediately.
Policy engine
Define and enforce policies on vulnerability severity, license families, and component age, and fail CI builds when projects violate organizational standards.
License compliance
Identifies every license across the dependency graph and flags incompatible or restricted licenses before they ship into a release.
EPSS and exploit context
Prioritizes findings using the Exploit Prediction Scoring System and known-exploited indicators, focusing remediation effort on the vulnerabilities most likely to be attacked.
REST API and webhooks
Full REST API aur outbound notifications Slack, Microsoft Teams, Jira, aur webhooks ko aapke findings ko maujooda ticketing aur alerting workflows mein integrate karne dete hain.
Why run Dependency-Track on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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