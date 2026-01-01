Databag is a self-hosted, federated messaging platform that offers decentralized communication to individuals and smaller communities, without the need to depend on corporate servers or blockchain infrastructure. By utilizing public-private key cryptography for identity verification, user accounts are not tied to any particular hosting domain. This allows users on various Databag nodes to communicate with each other without restrictions, much like the functionality of email federation.

This platform facilitates features such as end-to-end encrypted sealed topics, audio and video calling capabilities, mobile push notifications, and an organized system for topic-based messaging. By self-hosting on your Virtual Private Server (VPS), all your conversations, call history, and contact data are securely maintained entirely within your own infrastructure. Furthermore, it offers unlimited accounts per node with no per-user fees, thereby making it an ideal solution for families, groups of friends, and small organizations seeking modern messaging solutions free from corporate intermediaries.