Deploy Databag in one click installation.
Self-hosted federated messenger with end-to-end encryption, audio/video calls, and topic-based conversation threads.
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What you can build with Databag
Databag is a self-hosted, federated messaging platform that offers decentralized communication to individuals and smaller communities, without the need to depend on corporate servers or blockchain infrastructure. By utilizing public-private key cryptography for identity verification, user accounts are not tied to any particular hosting domain. This allows users on various Databag nodes to communicate with each other without restrictions, much like the functionality of email federation.
This platform facilitates features such as end-to-end encrypted sealed topics, audio and video calling capabilities, mobile push notifications, and an organized system for topic-based messaging. By self-hosting on your Virtual Private Server (VPS), all your conversations, call history, and contact data are securely maintained entirely within your own infrastructure. Furthermore, it offers unlimited accounts per node with no per-user fees, thereby making it an ideal solution for families, groups of friends, and small organizations seeking modern messaging solutions free from corporate intermediaries.
Key features of Databag
Federated Messaging
Different Databag nodes ke accounts aapas mein directly communicate kar sakte hain, jis se ek decentralized network banta hai jahan koi ek server saari conversations ko control nahi karta.
End-to-End Encryption
Sealed topics use client-side encryption so message contents are private even from the server administrator hosting the node.
Audio & Video Calling
Built-in calling eliminates the need for a separate video conferencing tool for communities already using Databag for messaging.
Topic-Based Threads
Organizes conversations by subject rather than contact, making it easy to keep discussions focused and searchable across a community.
Unlimited Accounts
Each node supports as many accounts as needed at no extra cost, making it economical to host messaging for an entire household or organization.
Why run Databag on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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