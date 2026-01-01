Deploy Cryptgeon in one click installation.
Zero-knowledge encrypted note and file sharing with self-destructing messages based on views or expiry time.
Choose a VPS plan for Cryptgeon
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Cryptgeon
Cryptgeon is a privacy-focused, open-source alternative to PrivNote for sharing sensitive information securely. All encryption happens client-side in the browser before data ever reaches the server, implementing a zero-knowledge architecture where even administrators cannot read message contents. Notes and files self-destruct after a configurable number of views or a time limit, ensuring sensitive data never lingers.
Self-hosting Cryptgeon on your VPS means your organization's secure communication channel runs on infrastructure you fully control — no third-party services, no data retention policies imposed by others, and complete freedom to configure expiration limits, file size caps, and access policies to match your security requirements.
Key features of Cryptgeon
Zero-Knowledge Encryption
All encryption and decryption happens in the browser, so the server never has access to plaintext content — not even administrators can read messages.
Self-Destructing Messages
Notes and files expire automatically after a set number of views or a time limit, preventing sensitive data from persisting beyond its intended use.
File Sharing Support
Share encrypted files alongside text notes, making it suitable for securely transferring credentials, keys, and confidential documents.
No Account Required
Completely anonymous sharing — recipients access content via a unique link without creating an account or providing personal information.
Password Protection
Add an extra layer of security by protecting notes with a password that recipients must enter before decryption occurs.
Why run Cryptgeon on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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