Deploy Convex in one click installation.
Open-source reactive database platform with real-time queries, ACID transactions, and serverless functions for modern apps.
Choose a VPS plan for Convex
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Convex
Convex is a reactive database platform that reimagines backend architecture for modern applications. It combines a document database with real-time query subscriptions, ACID transactions, and serverless functions that run directly alongside your data — all in a single integrated platform. When data changes, every subscribed client updates automatically without polling or manual WebSocket management.
Self-hosting Convex on your VPS gives you dedicated compute for consistent database performance and full data sovereignty, which is critical for applications handling user data subject to privacy regulations. This deployment includes the Convex backend for data storage and function execution, and the dashboard for managing your database, monitoring queries, and deploying serverless functions. After first launch, generate an admin key by running: docker compose exec backend ./generate_admin_key.sh
Key features of Convex
Reactive real-time queries
Queries automatically push updates to connected clients the moment data changes, with no polling or manual WebSocket code.
ACID transactions
Every write is fully transactional, ensuring data consistency across concurrent updates in multi-user applications.
Serverless functions
Write backend logic as TypeScript functions that run directly inside the database engine, co-located with your data.
Built-in file storage
Store and serve files natively without configuring a separate object storage service or CDN integration.
Time-travel debugging
Inspect historical data states and replay past queries to diagnose bugs without reproducing them in production.
Why run Convex on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.