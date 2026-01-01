Deploy Casibase with one-click installation.
Open-source AI knowledge base and LLM-powered chat platform for building domain-specific assistants.
Choose a VPS plan for Casibase
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Casibase
Casibase ایک اوپن سورس نالج مینجمنٹ اور AI چیٹ بوٹ پلیٹ فارم ہے جو تنظیموں کو حقیقی انٹرپرائز ڈیٹا کے ذریعے سپورٹ کردہ ڈومین کے مخصوص اسسٹنٹس بنانے کی سہولت دیتا ہے۔ یہ ایمبیڈنگ پر مبنی دستاویزات کی شمولیت کو متعدد بڑے لینگویج ماڈلز — بشمول ChatGPT، Claude، Llama 3، اور DeepSeek — کے لیے سپورٹ کے ساتھ جوڑتا ہے، تاکہ ٹیمیں اپنی نالج بیس کو قدرتی زبان کے چیٹ انٹرفیس کے ذریعے سوال کر سکیں بغیر کسی تیسری پارٹی کی سروسز کو خام دستاویزات بھیجے۔
Casibase کو اپنے VPS پر خود ہوسٹ کرنے سے ملکیتی دستاویزات، گفتگو کی ہسٹری، اور ماڈل API کیز مکمل طور پر آپ کے کنٹرول کردہ انفراسٹرکچر پر رہتی ہیں۔ یہ اسٹیک پرسسٹنس کے لیے MySQL کے ساتھ آتا ہے اور انٹرپرائز گریڈ کی تصدیق کے لیے Casdoor کے ساتھ مربوط ہوتا ہے جس میں GitHub، Google، اور کسٹم OAuth فراہم کنندگان شامل ہیں۔
Key features of Casibase
Multi-model LLM support
Connect to ChatGPT, Claude, Llama 3, DeepSeek R1, and HuggingFace models so you can switch or compare providers without re-ingesting your knowledge base.
Embedding-based retrieval
Documents are chunked and embedded at ingestion time, enabling semantic search that surfaces contextually relevant passages rather than keyword matches.
Enterprise authentication
Casdoor integration provides single sign-on with GitHub, Google, and enterprise OAuth providers, with fine-grained permission controls across knowledge stores.
Multi-language interface
The web UI comes with support for 12 languages, making it accessible for globally distributed teams without requiring any additional localization work.
Remote asset access
Built-in RDP, VNC, and SSH protocol support lets you attach remote infrastructure as knowledge assets alongside documents and chat history.
Why run Casibase on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.