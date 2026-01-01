Up to 69% off for Casdoor

Deploy Casdoor in one click installation.

Open-source identity and access management platform with OAuth 2.0, OIDC, and SAML for centralized single sign-on.

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Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
Rs.2,099 /mo
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30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy Casdoor in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for Casdoor

63% off
KVM 1
Rs.5,599
Rs.2,099 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for Rs.50,376 (regular price Rs.134,376). Renews at Rs.3,399/mo.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
Rs.7,099
Rs.2,699 /mo
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Get 24 months for Rs.64,776 (regular price Rs.170,376). Renews at Rs.4,099/mo.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
Rs.11,799
Rs.3,699 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for Rs.88,776 (regular price Rs.283,176). Renews at Rs.8,099/mo.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
Rs.20,799
Rs.7,399 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for Rs.177,576 (regular price Rs.499,176). Renews at Rs.14,799/mo.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
63% off
KVM 1
Rs.5,599
Rs.2,099 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for Rs.50,376 (regular price Rs.134,376). Renews at Rs.3,399/mo.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
Rs.7,099
Rs.2,699 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for Rs.64,776 (regular price Rs.170,376). Renews at Rs.4,099/mo.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
Rs.11,799
Rs.3,699 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for Rs.88,776 (regular price Rs.283,176). Renews at Rs.8,099/mo.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
Rs.20,799
Rs.7,399 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for Rs.177,576 (regular price Rs.499,176). Renews at Rs.14,799/mo.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker Manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker Manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Casdoor

Casdoor ایک اوپن سورس Identity and Access Management (IAM) پلیٹ فارم ہے جو آپ کی ایپلیکیشنز کے لیے ایک مرکزی تصدیقی سرور کے طور پر کام کرتا ہے۔ OAuth 2.0، OpenID Connect، SAML، اور LDAP سپورٹ کے ساتھ تیار، یہ کسی بھی ایپلیکیشن کو صارف لاگ ان کو ایک واحد قابل اعتماد سروس کو سونپنے کی اجازت دیتا ہے — فی ایپ لاگ ان سسٹمز کو ختم کرتا ہے اور صارفین کو آپ کے پورے اسٹیک میں ایک ہی سیٹ کی اسناد فراہم کرتا ہے۔

Casdoor کی خود میزبانی آپ کے صارفین کی اسناد اور سیشن ڈیٹا کو مکمل طور پر آپ کے کنٹرول میں رکھتی ہے، بغیر کسی فی صارف قیمت اور بغیر کسی وینڈر لاک اِن کے۔ بلٹ اِن ملٹی فیکٹر تصدیق، سوشل لاگ ان انٹیگریشنز، اور Casbin کے ذریعے باریک بینی سے اجازتیں اسے کسی بھی سائز کی ٹیموں کے لیے ایک مکمل شناختی پلیٹ فارم بناتی ہیں۔

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of Casdoor

Universal SSO protocols

OAuth 2.0, OpenID Connect, aur SAML support ki wajah se Casdoor kisi bhi application ke liye out of the box identity provider ke taur par kaam kar sakta hai.

Multi-factor authentication

Enforce TOTP, WebAuthn hardware keys, SMS codes, or Face ID across all connected applications with per-app MFA policies.

Social login providers

Built-in connectors for GitHub, Google, Microsoft, and dozens of other providers allow users to sign in with their existing accounts.

Fine-grained access control

Casbin-powered ACL, RBAC, and ABAC policies control exactly which users and roles can access which resources across your stack.

Multi-organization support

Manage multiple isolated organizations with separate user pools, applications, and policies from a single Casdoor instance.

Why run Casdoor on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

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