Deploy Casdoor in one click installation.
Open-source identity and access management platform with OAuth 2.0, OIDC, and SAML for centralized single sign-on.
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What you can build with Casdoor
Casdoor ایک اوپن سورس Identity and Access Management (IAM) پلیٹ فارم ہے جو آپ کی ایپلیکیشنز کے لیے ایک مرکزی تصدیقی سرور کے طور پر کام کرتا ہے۔ OAuth 2.0، OpenID Connect، SAML، اور LDAP سپورٹ کے ساتھ تیار، یہ کسی بھی ایپلیکیشن کو صارف لاگ ان کو ایک واحد قابل اعتماد سروس کو سونپنے کی اجازت دیتا ہے — فی ایپ لاگ ان سسٹمز کو ختم کرتا ہے اور صارفین کو آپ کے پورے اسٹیک میں ایک ہی سیٹ کی اسناد فراہم کرتا ہے۔
Casdoor کی خود میزبانی آپ کے صارفین کی اسناد اور سیشن ڈیٹا کو مکمل طور پر آپ کے کنٹرول میں رکھتی ہے، بغیر کسی فی صارف قیمت اور بغیر کسی وینڈر لاک اِن کے۔ بلٹ اِن ملٹی فیکٹر تصدیق، سوشل لاگ ان انٹیگریشنز، اور Casbin کے ذریعے باریک بینی سے اجازتیں اسے کسی بھی سائز کی ٹیموں کے لیے ایک مکمل شناختی پلیٹ فارم بناتی ہیں۔
Key features of Casdoor
Universal SSO protocols
OAuth 2.0, OpenID Connect, aur SAML support ki wajah se Casdoor kisi bhi application ke liye out of the box identity provider ke taur par kaam kar sakta hai.
Multi-factor authentication
Enforce TOTP, WebAuthn hardware keys, SMS codes, or Face ID across all connected applications with per-app MFA policies.
Social login providers
Built-in connectors for GitHub, Google, Microsoft, and dozens of other providers allow users to sign in with their existing accounts.
Fine-grained access control
Casbin-powered ACL, RBAC, and ABAC policies control exactly which users and roles can access which resources across your stack.
Multi-organization support
Manage multiple isolated organizations with separate user pools, applications, and policies from a single Casdoor instance.
Why run Casdoor on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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