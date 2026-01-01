Deploy Bluesky PDS in one click installation.
Self-hosted Personal Data Server for the Bluesky network, giving you full ownership of your social identity and content.
Choose a VPS plan for Bluesky PDS
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Bluesky PDS
Bluesky PDS (Personal Data Server) Bluesky social network mein apni sharton par hissa lene ke liye bunyadi juz hai. AT Protocol par mabni, yeh aap ka social graph, posts, aur media store karta hai, aap ki decentralized identity (DID) ko manage karta hai, aur Bluesky ke bade network ke saath synchronize hota hai — yeh sab kisi aik company ya platform par depend kiye baghair.
Apna PDS chalane ka matlab hai ke aap ka content aur follower relationships portable hain: agar aap kabhi hosting providers tabdeel karte hain, toh aap ka data aap ke saath move karta hai. Is deployment mein persistent storage, pdsadmin management tool, aur Bluesky relay aur app view services ke saath mukammal integration shamil hai taake aap setup ke foran baad koi bhi Bluesky-compatible client istemal kar saken.
Key features of Bluesky PDS
Complete Data Ownership
Your posts, likes, and social graph are stored on your own server under AT Protocol, making them fully portable and independent of any single platform.
Decentralized Identity
The PDS manages your DID (Decentralized Identifier), giving you a persistent, self-sovereign identity that cannot be revoked by a third-party service.
Custom Domain Handles
Host your Bluesky handle on your own domain, reinforcing your identity and making your presence unmistakably yours.
Full Network Compatibility
Synchronizes automatically with the Bluesky relay so your content appears in the global feed and is accessible from any Bluesky client or app.
Built-In Admin Tools
The bundled pdsadmin tool lets you manage accounts, rotate keys, and handle server administration tasks directly from the command line.
Why run Bluesky PDS on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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