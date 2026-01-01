Deploy Autobase in one click installation.
Open-source self-hosted Database-as-a-Service platform for automating PostgreSQL cluster provisioning and management.
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What you can build with Autobase
Autobase cloud-managed database services jaise ke Amazon RDS aur Google Cloud SQL ka ek open-source mutabadil hai, jo automated PostgreSQL cluster provisioning, high-availability configuration, aur ek intuitive web console ke zariye markazi intizam faraham karta hai. 4,000 se zyada GitHub stars ke saath, yeh aapko production-ready PostgreSQL clusters ko automated failover, scheduled backups, aur point-in-time recovery ke saath provision karne ki ijazat deta hai, baghair kisi mushkil HA configuration ko haath se master kiye.
Autobase ko self-host karne se cloud database services ke bar bar hone wale fi ghanta ikhrajat khatam ho jate hain, jabke aapka database infrastructure aur tamam stored data aapke mukammal control mein rehta hai. Integrated DBDesk Studio direct SQL access aur schema exploration faraham karta hai, aur REST API mukammal programmatic management ko mumkin banata hai — jo aapko aapke apne infrastructure par managed-database ki sahulat deta hai.
Key features of Autobase
One-click cluster provisioning
Spin up fully configured, highly available PostgreSQL clusters through the web console without writing HA configuration files or Ansible playbooks manually.
Automated failover
Built-in failover detects primary failures and promotes a replica automatically, minimizing downtime for production workloads without manual intervention.
Integrated SQL studio
DBDesk Studio کنسول کے ساتھ بنڈل کیا گیا ہے، جو ایک علیحدہ ڈیٹا بیس کلائنٹ انسٹال کیے بغیر اسکیمہ براؤزنگ، کوئری ایگزیکیوشن، اور ڈیٹا ایکسپلوریشن فراہم کرتا ہے۔
Backup and recovery
Schedule automated backups and restore clusters to any point in time, protecting against data loss from accidental deletions or application errors.
REST API automation
Every management action is available via a REST API, enabling integration with CI/CD pipelines, infrastructure-as-code tools, and custom automation scripts.
Why run Autobase on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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