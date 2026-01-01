Up to 69% off for Autobase

Deploy Autobase in one click installation.

Open-source self-hosted Database-as-a-Service platform for automating PostgreSQL cluster provisioning and management.

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Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
Rs.2,099 /mo
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30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy Autobase in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for Autobase

63% off
KVM 1
Rs.5,599
Rs.2,099 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for Rs.50,376 (regular price Rs.134,376). Renews at Rs.3,399/mo.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
Rs.7,099
Rs.2,699 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for Rs.64,776 (regular price Rs.170,376). Renews at Rs.4,099/mo.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
Rs.11,799
Rs.3,699 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for Rs.88,776 (regular price Rs.283,176). Renews at Rs.8,099/mo.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
Rs.20,799
Rs.7,399 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for Rs.177,576 (regular price Rs.499,176). Renews at Rs.14,799/mo.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
63% off
KVM 1
Rs.5,599
Rs.2,099 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for Rs.50,376 (regular price Rs.134,376). Renews at Rs.3,399/mo.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
Rs.7,099
Rs.2,699 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for Rs.64,776 (regular price Rs.170,376). Renews at Rs.4,099/mo.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
Rs.11,799
Rs.3,699 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for Rs.88,776 (regular price Rs.283,176). Renews at Rs.8,099/mo.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
Rs.20,799
Rs.7,399 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for Rs.177,576 (regular price Rs.499,176). Renews at Rs.14,799/mo.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker Manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker Manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with Autobase

Autobase cloud-managed database services jaise ke Amazon RDS aur Google Cloud SQL ka ek open-source mutabadil hai, jo automated PostgreSQL cluster provisioning, high-availability configuration, aur ek intuitive web console ke zariye markazi intizam faraham karta hai. 4,000 se zyada GitHub stars ke saath, yeh aapko production-ready PostgreSQL clusters ko automated failover, scheduled backups, aur point-in-time recovery ke saath provision karne ki ijazat deta hai, baghair kisi mushkil HA configuration ko haath se master kiye.

Autobase ko self-host karne se cloud database services ke bar bar hone wale fi ghanta ikhrajat khatam ho jate hain, jabke aapka database infrastructure aur tamam stored data aapke mukammal control mein rehta hai. Integrated DBDesk Studio direct SQL access aur schema exploration faraham karta hai, aur REST API mukammal programmatic management ko mumkin banata hai — jo aapko aapke apne infrastructure par managed-database ki sahulat deta hai.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of Autobase

One-click cluster provisioning

Spin up fully configured, highly available PostgreSQL clusters through the web console without writing HA configuration files or Ansible playbooks manually.

Automated failover

Built-in failover detects primary failures and promotes a replica automatically, minimizing downtime for production workloads without manual intervention.

Integrated SQL studio

DBDesk Studio کنسول کے ساتھ بنڈل کیا گیا ہے، جو ایک علیحدہ ڈیٹا بیس کلائنٹ انسٹال کیے بغیر اسکیمہ براؤزنگ، کوئری ایگزیکیوشن، اور ڈیٹا ایکسپلوریشن فراہم کرتا ہے۔

Backup and recovery

Schedule automated backups and restore clusters to any point in time, protecting against data loss from accidental deletions or application errors.

REST API automation

Every management action is available via a REST API, enabling integration with CI/CD pipelines, infrastructure-as-code tools, and custom automation scripts.

Why run Autobase on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

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Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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