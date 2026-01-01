Deploy Atomic Server in one click installation.
Open-source realtime headless CMS and graph database for collaborative knowledge bases and structured content.
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What you can build with Atomic Server
Atomic Server is an open-source headless CMS and graph database built on Atomic Data, a strict subset of RDF that gives every piece of content a typed schema and a stable URL. Unlike traditional CMSs that store opaque blobs, Atomic Server stores structured, linked data that can be queried, validated, and synchronized in real time across clients.
Self-hosting Atomic Server on your own VPS keeps your knowledge graph, documents, and tables under your full control, with no vendor lock-in or per-seat fees. Built-in WebSockets stream live updates to every connected client, making it a strong foundation for collaborative tools, internal wikis, and custom apps that need a structured, real-time backend.
Key features of Atomic Server
Realtime synchronization
Built-in WebSockets foran har connected client ko changes push karte hain, taake collaborative editing aur live dashboards baghair kisi mazeed infrastructure ke kaam karein.
Typed knowledge graph
Every resource has a schema and a unique URL based on Atomic Data, giving your content validation, linking, and queryability that flat document stores cannot match.
Powerful table editor
Edit structured records in a spreadsheet-like UI with typed columns, references, and validation — a familiar interface for non-technical contributors.
Full-text search
Integrated full-text search indexes every resource automatically, making large knowledge bases instantly searchable without configuring a separate engine.
JS, React, Svelte SDKs
Official client libraries let developers build custom front-ends and apps that read, write, and subscribe to live changes through a typed API.
Why run Atomic Server on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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