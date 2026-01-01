Up to 69% off for ArangoDB

Deploy ArangoDB in one click installation.

Native multi-model database supporting graphs, documents, and key-value data through a single unified query language.

Launch your application instantly
Free Automatic weekly backups
AI-managed VPS
Rs.2,099 /mo
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30-day money-back guarantee
Deploy ArangoDB in one click installation.

Choose a VPS plan for ArangoDB

63% off
KVM 1
Rs.5,599
Rs.2,099 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for Rs.50,376 (regular price Rs.134,376). Renews at Rs.3,399/mo.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
Rs.7,099
Rs.2,699 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for Rs.64,776 (regular price Rs.170,376). Renews at Rs.4,099/mo.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
Rs.11,799
Rs.3,699 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for Rs.88,776 (regular price Rs.283,176). Renews at Rs.8,099/mo.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
Rs.20,799
Rs.7,399 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for Rs.177,576 (regular price Rs.499,176). Renews at Rs.14,799/mo.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth
63% off
KVM 1
Rs.5,599
Rs.2,099 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for Rs.50,376 (regular price Rs.134,376). Renews at Rs.3,399/mo.
1 vCPU core
4 GB RAM
50 GB NVMe disk space
4 TB bandwidth
MOST POPULAR
62% off
KVM 2
Rs.7,099
Rs.2,699 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for Rs.64,776 (regular price Rs.170,376). Renews at Rs.4,099/mo.
2 vCPU cores
8 GB RAM
100 GB NVMe disk space
8 TB bandwidth
69% off
KVM 4
Rs.11,799
Rs.3,699 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for Rs.88,776 (regular price Rs.283,176). Renews at Rs.8,099/mo.
4 vCPU cores
16 GB RAM
200 GB NVMe disk space
16 TB bandwidth
64% off
KVM 8
Rs.20,799
Rs.7,399 /mo
Choose plan
Get 24 months for Rs.177,576 (regular price Rs.499,176). Renews at Rs.14,799/mo.
8 vCPU cores
32 GB RAM
400 GB NVMe disk space
32 TB bandwidth

Every plan has everything you need and more

Docker Manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year
Docker Manager
Quick access to container logs
One-click updates
AMD EPYC processors
NVMe SSD storage
1 Gbps network speed
Public API
Data centers worldwide
Free domain for 1 year

All plans are paid upfront. The monthly rate reflects the total plan price divided by the number of months in your plan.

What you can build with ArangoDB

ArangoDB is an open-source, native multi-model database that manages graphs, documents, and key-value data within a single engine. Unlike specialized databases that confine you to one data model, ArangoDB allows you to combine models in a single query using AQL (ArangoDB Query Language), thereby eliminating the overhead of maintaining separate systems for different data types.

Self-hosting ArangoDB provides you with complete control over your data, schema, and performance tuning, with no licensing fees or usage limits. Its integrated web interface offers visual graph exploration, query execution, collection management, and server monitoring without requiring any additional tools.

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What you can build with {name}

Key features of ArangoDB

Multi-Model Queries

Query graphs, documents, and key-value data together in a single AQL statement without joining across separate databases.

Graph Traversal

Traverse relationships across millions of connected nodes with native graph algorithms including shortest path, k-shortest paths, and pattern matching.

Built-in Web UI

Manage collections, run queries, visualize graphs, and monitor server performance from a browser-accessible dashboard at port 8529.

Flexible Schema

Store schema-less JSON documents or enforce per-collection structure, adapting to evolving data requirements without migrations.

AQL Power

ArangoDB Query Language combines graph traversals, document filtering, and aggregations in expressive, readable syntax close to SQL.

Why run ArangoDB on Hostinger

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

Launch in one click

Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.

Launch in one click

Security you can rely on

Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.

Security you can rely on

Built in Docker manager

Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.

Built in Docker manager

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Launch locally. Grow globally

Choose a server location close to your audience to boost loading speeds. We have data centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and South America.
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Launch locally. Grow globally

Docker VPS hosting you can rely on

Gad Iradufasha
Gad Iradufasha

I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.

Maxim Shishkin
Maxim Shishkin

Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up 🚀

Noel
Noel

Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.

Omkar
Omkar

I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldn’t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.

Sylvain
Sylvain

Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.

Herriman
Herriman

Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.

Martin K
Martin K

The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.

30-day money-back guarantee

Try it risk-free with our 30-day money-back guarantee. See our refund policy for details.

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