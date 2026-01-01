ArangoDB is an open-source, native multi-model database that manages graphs, documents, and key-value data within a single engine. Unlike specialized databases that confine you to one data model, ArangoDB allows you to combine models in a single query using AQL (ArangoDB Query Language), thereby eliminating the overhead of maintaining separate systems for different data types.

Self-hosting ArangoDB provides you with complete control over your data, schema, and performance tuning, with no licensing fees or usage limits. Its integrated web interface offers visual graph exploration, query execution, collection management, and server monitoring without requiring any additional tools.