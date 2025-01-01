Up to 73% off
Fitness Website Builder
Build your fitness website today
Free domain name Fast AI website creation No coding skills needed
30-day money-back guarantee
Pick your perfect plan and open your fitness business online
Get kick-started with an all-in-one platform, 24/7 customer support, and AI Website Builder for an easy, speedy launch.
73% OFF
Premium Website Builder
Get the essentials to create a website
₱ 109.00 /mo
Get 48 months for ₱5,232.00 (regular price ₱19,632.00). Renews at ₱309.00/mo.
Create up to 25 websites
2 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Premium benefits:
Free domain for 1 year
Build sites in minutes with AI Website Builder
Choose from 170+ designer-made templates
Create and send email campaigns with AI in a few clicks
Grow faster with tools for SEO, email, and marketing your business
Track performance with live analytics
Update your site anytime with mobile editing
MOST POPULAR
65% OFF
Business Website Builder
Grow with AI tools and ecommerce features
₱ 169.00 /mo
Get 48 months for ₱8,112.00 (regular price ₱22,992.00). Renews at ₱439.00/mo.
Create up to 50 websites
5 mailboxes per website - free for 1 year
Everything in Premium, plus:
Sell up to 600 products and manage your store easily
Keep 100% of your profits with zero transaction fees
Offer 100+ payment methods to reach more customers
Sell custom merch with built-in Printful integration
Polish your copy with our AI text editor
Create standout visuals using the AI image generator — includes 50 free images
Share your story with our AI blog post generator
Upload images and generate descriptions with our AI product generator
Design your brand identity fast with the AI logo maker
Optimize your content with the AI SEO assistant
Turn clicks into customers with a link in bio
Create a fitness website in 3 easy steps
1. Choose how to build
Answer three simple questions and watch as AI builds you a site, or choose from professional and fully customizable website templates.
2. Customize your website
Move website elements, like images and text blocks, with a drag-and-drop editor. Experiment with different color schemes and fonts, or even add video backgrounds. No coding or web design skills required.
3. Go live
Set up a domain name and launch your website in just a few clicks. Opt for an annual plan and get a domain name for free for the first year.
Work smarter with AI
Write actionable and SEO-friendly blog articles with AI Writer. Get relevant pictures for your online fitness studio with AI Image Generator. Create a logo for your brand with AI logo maker. Finally, build a user-friendly site with the help of AI Heatmap – place important details where your visitors will see them. Note that all tools are only available with the Business Website Builder plan.
Choose a website template that motivates your visitors
Take advantage of 150 responsive, designer-made and fully customizable templates, suitable for various industries, including fitness, health, and wellness.
Fitness studio website essentials
Include all details about your business, available classes, prices and plans, and social media profiles.
Promote your website with built-in SEO tools and rank higher in search results. Get insights on your traffic, and find out what your target audience really likes.
Set up an online store and sell workout plans, nutrition guides, or video classes. Accept bookings via the website. Note that these features are only available with the Business Website Builder plan.
Turning my vision into a website using Hostinger Website Builder was a breeze, all thanks to its simplicity and speed.
Get noticed with built-in marketing and SEO
Create, send, and track email campaigns with Hostinger Reach
Describe your idea, and let AI build ready-to-send marketing emails.
Marketing integrations made easy
Level up your marketing strategies by integrating Google Ads*, Meta Pixel, Google Analytics, and more.
Built-in SEO tools
Optimize your store for search engines with Hostinger's built-in SEO tools and AI SEO Assistant.
Support a smoother customer journey by enabling instant contact through WhatsApp.
Get Google Ads credits by making a qualifying spend within 60 days. Terms and conditions apply.
Here for you, 24/7
Not sure how to find a certain feature? Ask our AI Assistant. For any other questions, reach out to our multilingual Customer Success team, ready to help you anytime.
Fitness Website Builder FAQs
Find answers to the most common questions about building fitness websites with Hostinger.