Hostinger partner program

Grow your agency's revenue and reputation

Get discovered in the Hostinger Agency Directory
Earn recurring commissions on your client renewals
Build trust with a Hostinger Partner badge
Apply now
Grow your agency's revenue and reputation

Partner benefits that help your agency grow

Earn more

Earn recurring commissions

Turn every referral into ongoing revenue. Earn 20% on new referrals, and 10% on client renewals, cross-sells, and upgrades.

Earn recurring commissions
Grow clients count

Get found in the Agency Directory

Showcase your agency in the Hostinger Agency Directory and help potential clients discover your services.

Get found in the Agency Directory

Exclusive referral offers

Get exclusive referral coupons to share with the clients you bring to Hostinger.

Co-market with Hostinger

Get a co-branded referral landing page to share with prospects and help drive conversions.

20% off Agency Hosting

Pay less for Agency Hosting with an exclusive 20% partner discount.
How it works

Start in three steps

01

Apply in a minute

Log in to your Hostinger account, go to Agency Hub, and complete the Partner Program registration steps.
02

Get approved

Our partner team reviews your application and helps you onboard fast, usually within two business days.
03

Grow and earn

Start earning recurring commissions, get your Hostinger Partner badge, and apply to be listed in the Agency Directory.
Build trust

Show clients you're a trusted Hostinger Partner

Get officially verified by Hostinger
Display the badge on your website
Give potential clients more confidence in your agency
Apply now
Show clients you're a trusted Hostinger Partner

Don't just take our word for it

See what customers around the world say about their experience with Hostinger.

“We honestly reference Hostinger as the benchmark for our engineers when providing support.”

Charlie Low & Dale Comley

Charlie Low & Dale Comley

Co-founders of Nohma

“I could manage the hosting, domain name, and SSL certificate in one place, which was really refreshing.”

Owen Phillips

Owen Phillips

Blacksmith

“Hostinger is the best hosting provider I’ve ever used. The support is amazing and the prices are unbeatable.”

Jordi Robert

Jordi Robert

Marketing expert

“I’ve been recommending my clients to migrate to Hostinger. Everything is easy, and new features come out all the time.”

Anna Franques

Anna Franques

Digital designer & developer

“Thanks to Hostinger’s simple dashboard, we can manage our WordPress website ourselves.”

Elise Hernaez

Elise Hernaez

Business owner

“We honestly reference Hostinger as the benchmark for our engineers when providing support.”

Charlie Low & Dale Comley

Charlie Low & Dale Comley

Co-founders of Nohma

“I could manage the hosting, domain name, and SSL certificate in one place, which was really refreshing.”

Owen Phillips

Owen Phillips

Blacksmith

“Hostinger is the best hosting provider I’ve ever used. The support is amazing and the prices are unbeatable.”

Jordi Robert

Jordi Robert

Marketing expert

“I’ve been recommending my clients to migrate to Hostinger. Everything is easy, and new features come out all the time.”

Anna Franques

Anna Franques

Digital designer & developer

“Thanks to Hostinger’s simple dashboard, we can manage our WordPress website ourselves.”

Elise Hernaez

Elise Hernaez

Business owner

Partner program FAQs

Find answers to the most frequently asked questions about the Hostinger Partner Program.

The program is open to web professionals who provide services to others — freelancers, web agencies, and marketing agencies are all welcome. You're in Early Access, and to be approved you need to meet all of the following:

  • Host 10+ websites on Hostinger
  • Have a professional, existing website with clear information about your services
  • Use a work email that matches your company domain (Gmail, Yahoo, and other generic providers aren't accepted)
  • Have a company name that's verifiable through basic web presence
  • Submit an authentic company description, not copied from elsewhere
  • Have no history of suspension for abuse on Hostinger
  • Operate in a market Hostinger hasn't explicitly excluded

To apply, you need to go to hPanel → Agency Hub → Partner Program to apply. Applications are reviewed before approval.

The Partner Program is a deeper, longer-term relationship. You get a public profile, inbound leads, and benefits that grow as you bring more clients to Hostinger.

  • Ability to be listed in the Agency Directory
  • Recurring commissions on cross-sells and renewals, not just first purchase
  • Inbound leads delivered to your Agency Hub dashboard
  • Co-branded referral landing page and referral coupons
  • Exclusive referral offers for clients you bring in
  • 20% off Agency Hosting on new purchases
  • A Partner badge for your own website
  • Priority technical support

No. Pricing, scope, and delivery are between you and the client.

Approved partners get a dedicated referral dashboard in hPanel (Agency Hub → Referrals → My earnings → Clients). It shows all referred clients, with commission details — qualified, approved, products referred, and full event history — available by clicking into each client.

Yes. To maintain your Partner status, you must refer at least $100 in revenue through the Referral Program to Hostinger. Falling below this threshold puts your account at risk of removal from the program.

Yes, anytime, through Agency Hub in hPanel. Your directory profile is removed and inbound leads stop.

Become a trusted partner

Apply to the Hostinger Partner Program and unlock new ways to attract clients, earn recurring commissions, and build credibility.

Get started

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