AI Website Builder for WordPress

Absolutely! You’ll have full control over your site. Launch new pages, install themes and plugins, and edit your site on the Gutenberg block editor – just like with any other WordPress website.

You will also have access to the Hostinger AI WordPress plugin that can help you create new content – whether it’s a blog post or a new page – and assist with any WordPress-related questions. For more details, check out our tutorial on using the Hostinger AI WordPress plugin for a faster workflow.