Hostinger Horizons vs V0

Exploring V0 alternatives? Compare Hostinger Horizons and V0 at a glance to find the best AI-powered web application builder for your needs.

Why choose Hostinger Horizons?

Whether you're a beginner or a pro, Hostinger Horizons makes it easy to build web apps. Everything you need is at your fingertips, ensuring you can go from idea to launch in no time.

Expert support. Available 24/7

Stuck? Not for long – our expert customer support team and AI Assistant are available 24/7 to help you with anything from app setup to troubleshooting.

Launch your idea in just minutes

Go from idea to live app in minutes with Hostinger Horizons. The easy deployment process requires no technical skills, helping you test, iterate, and publish faster.

Hosting & domain included

Don’t worry about third-party separate hosting, domains, or business emails. Streamline your entire development process and get all essential services under one roof.

Head-to-head comparison

Compare prices and features at a glance.
Hostinger Horizons
V0

Price*

Starts at RM 30.99/month
Starts at US$ 20/month

Supabase integration

Yes
Yes

Stripe integration

Yes
Yes

Figma integration

No
Yes

Hosting & domain included

Yes
No

Email included

Yes
No

Multilingual support

Yes, 8+ languages
No

*Date of comparison: Oct 1, 2025.

Loved by users, recommended by industry leaders

mark diantonio
mark diantonio
@markdiantonio

Vibe coding compresses development by 45%, with tools like Hostinger Horizons turning natural language into working prototypes in hours instead of weeks. The entry barrier to building software is dramatically lower.

Martin Dubovic
Martin Dubovic
@Martinko

I recently had the chance to test out the new @Hostinger Horizons AI app builder tool and I must say that I was impressed. 😎

Web3Wikis
Web3Wikis
@web3wikis

Hostinger Horizons may be the most efficient vibe code tool for building million dollar apps.

Ivana Mikleuš
Ivana Mikleuš
Digital Specialist

Hostinger Horizons is a new and innovative way to create MVPs and test ideas before going all in.

Eric Hill
Eric Hill
@EHillPapercraft

You won’t believe how easy it is to build what you want for your website and customers using Hostinger’s HORIZONS AI! Simply amazing - see for yourself!

Albert Bermejo
Albert Bermejo
Content creator

Hostinger Horizons is a tool with which you can build an idea you've had – you just need to explain it, and it just works.

techmano
techmano
@nice_gamin60974

Love the way things are headed with @Hostinger Horizons! The new AI update has been really fun to interact with. It’s been a game changer not only for me but I know lots of others also.

RameshR
RameshR
@rezmeram

Am wondering how Hostinger pulled off Horizons... It's crazy how fast it allows anyone deploy front and back end.

Zera
Zera
@TheZoyaThinking

Can’t tell you how long this project had been waiting on my someday list UNTIL you guys made the Horizons AI. I know nothing about coding Web Apps. 0 and there it is. My dream project to help fellows is LIVE. Whoo!

Jordi Robert
Jordi Robert
Founder

Hostinger Horizons really is a game-changer compared to everything else. It was so easy to set up a subdomain for my blog on my web app – I went, 'Wow!'

Steve Salihu
Steve Salihu
@stevesalihu

You can now build web apps by just entering a prompt on Hostinger Horizons. Really cool stuff!

Abhihephaestus
Abhihephaestus
@HephaestusNo1

I tried Hostinger Horizons & it’s a game-changer! This no-code AI app builder creates slick websites & apps in minutes — designs, codes & writes for you. Worth a try.

Steven Pillow
Steven Pillow
@spillow82

It is like having a top-tier web developer/software developer ready to create whatever you can imagine.

Brooks Boshears
Brooks Boshears
Entrepreneur

You can build some pretty nice stuff with Hostinger Horizons. It's unlike a typical website builder – it's more.

Bring your idea to life in minutes

Publish your ideas online easily, save time, and let AI handle the technical work – try for free today.

Pricing

Outgrown the free trial? There's a Hostinger Horizons plan to fit your needs. Upgrade anytime.

Every plan has everything you need and more

Free domain for 1 year
5 free mailboxes per website for 1 year
Hosting
Free AI assistant for help & guidance
24/7 customer support
30-Day money-back guarantee
Create up to 50 websites
Sell physical & digital products
Sell subscriptions
Add user accounts, logins, data storage
Edit text & images without prompting AI
Code editor
SEO-optimized websites
Get found by AI tools
Track website visitors with analytics
Website version history

Launch in three steps

01

Describe your idea

Just tell AI your idea - that’s all it takes to start building. Prompt with text or images.

02

Improve and edit

Want to make a change? Ask AI to edit anything – from text and design to structure and layout.

03

Go live with 1 click

Publish your project under a custom domain straight from the interface – all it takes is a single click.

Ready to turn your idea into reality?

No credit card required.

Hostinger Horizons vs the rest

Hostinger Horizons vs Bolt.new

Hostinger Horizons vs Lovable

Hostinger Horizons vs Bubble

Hostinger Horizons vs Replit

Hostinger Horizons vs Firebase Studio