Deploy Apache DolphinScheduler in one click installation.
Visual, low-code data workflow orchestration platform with drag-and-drop DAG authoring and distributed task execution.
Apache DolphinScheduler向けVPSプランの料金表
どのプランでも充実の機能を完備
Apache DolphinSchedulerの活用例
Apache DolphinScheduler is a distributed, easy-to-extend visual workflow orchestration platform purpose-built for big data and modern data pipelines. Unlike code-first orchestrators, it lets data teams design DAGs visually through a drag-and-drop browser interface — no Python required — while still supporting Shell, SQL, Python, Spark, Flink, DataX, SeaTunnel, MLflow, and dozens of other task plugins out of the box.
Originally created by Analysys and donated to the Apache Software Foundation, DolphinScheduler is a top-level Apache project trusted by enterprises across finance, retail, and telecommunications. Self-hosting it on a VPS keeps workflow metadata, task definitions, and data source credentials entirely under your control with no per-task billing or vendor lock-in.
Apache DolphinSchedulerの主な機能
Visual DAG designer
Drag-and-drop browser interface for building, editing, and versioning workflows without writing orchestration code.
Rich task plugins
Built-in support for Shell, SQL, Python, Spark, Flink, DataX, SeaTunnel, MLflow, HTTP, Kubernetes, and dozens more task types.
Distributed architecture
Decoupled master, worker, alert, and API services coordinated via ZooKeeper for horizontal scaling and high availability.
Multi-tenant security
Role-based access control with project isolation, resource permissions, and Linux tenant mapping for safe shared usage.
Workflow versioning
Every workflow change is tracked with version history, parameter snapshots, and one-click rollback to a previous revision.
HostingerでApache DolphinSchedulerを実行するメリットとは？
ワンクリックで公開
事前設定済みのセットアップのおかげで、導入後すぐにアプリケーションを起動できます。手動インストールや複雑な設定手順は不要です。
信頼できるセキュリティ対策
内蔵ファイアウォール、DDoS攻撃対策、継続的な監視機能で、アプリケーションを守ります。
組み込み型Dockerマネージャー
複数のDockerコンテナを1か所から実行・管理できるだけでなく、プロジェクトのデプロイ、更新、監視も簡単に行えます。
ワンクリックで公開
事前設定済みのセットアップのおかげで、導入後すぐにアプリケーションを起動できます。手動インストールや複雑な設定手順は不要です。
信頼できるセキュリティ対策
内蔵ファイアウォール、DDoS攻撃対策、継続的な監視機能で、アプリケーションを守ります。
組み込み型Dockerマネージャー
複数のDockerコンテナを1か所から実行・管理できるだけでなく、プロジェクトのデプロイ、更新、監視も簡単に行えます。
お客様の声
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この会社にはとても満足しています。サービスの質は期待以上で、価格も他社の高額なVPSに比べて手頃ながら、プラン内容は充実しています。